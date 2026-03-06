Jammu Kashmir Govt Takes First Step To Benefit From Indus Water Treaty Suspension
New machinery is being installed at the head of the Ranbir canal in Jammu from Chenab in Akhnoor to increase its carrying capacity.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 6, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government plans to increase the discharge capacity of the Ranbir Canal in the Akhnoor district to boost irrigation in the plains of the Jammu Division by drawing more water from the Chenab River. The move is the first step toward benefiting from the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).
According to officials, a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared to install new machinery at the head of the canal from Chenab in Akhnoor so that more water can be pumped out of the river.
“There are directions to complete the DPR as soon as possible and submit it to the government for approval and funding. This project, once approved, will provide more water in the Ranbir Canal, and more areas can be covered for irrigation purposes,” an official told ETV Bharat.
Currently, the discharge capacity of the Ranbir Canal is limited to 1,400 cusecs and cannot be increased due to technical constraints. The significant accumulation of silt in the canal made it even more worrying for farmers and officials, especially during last year’s floods, as it has prevented the full capacity of water from being pumped through it.
“The irrigation department initiated desilting and dredging of the canal, and currently the work is going on full scale. We are trying to give the canal a new look and bring back its original capacity, which could have a full 1400 cusecs of water for irrigation purposes,” said Des Raj, Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division-I, Jammu.
A total of Rs 3.60 crore was kept for the desilting purpose, and currently, heavy earthmoving machinery and tree cutters are being used to clean the canal and remove encroachment or blockage wherever needed. The canal is the lifeline for farmers of Marh, Ranbir Singh Pura, Suchetgarh, Bishnah and the Ramgarh area of the Samba district, where people cultivate the world’s best Basmati rice.
The construction of the 60-km-long Ranbir canal was started in 1903 during Maharaja Partap Singh’s tenure and was completed within eight years. It feeds over 38,600 hectares of land spread over 400 kms. The main canal is maintained by the irrigation and flood control department, whereas the command area development looks after the distribution of water to fields.
Now, since the IWT was kept in abeyance, many times Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has maintained that they can divert the Chenab water for the benefit of farmers in Jammu, but it requires the construction of a separate canal or increasing the capacity of the existing Ranbir Canal.
In the first place, the department is mulling increasing the discharge capacity of the existing Ranbir Canal, and the benefit is taken.
