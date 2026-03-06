ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Govt Takes First Step To Benefit From Indus Water Treaty Suspension

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government plans to increase the discharge capacity of the Ranbir Canal in the Akhnoor district to boost irrigation in the plains of the Jammu Division by drawing more water from the Chenab River. The move is the first step toward benefiting from the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

According to officials, a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared to install new machinery at the head of the canal from Chenab in Akhnoor so that more water can be pumped out of the river.

“There are directions to complete the DPR as soon as possible and submit it to the government for approval and funding. This project, once approved, will provide more water in the Ranbir Canal, and more areas can be covered for irrigation purposes,” an official told ETV Bharat.

Currently, the discharge capacity of the Ranbir Canal is limited to 1,400 cusecs and cannot be increased due to technical constraints. The significant accumulation of silt in the canal made it even more worrying for farmers and officials, especially during last year’s floods, as it has prevented the full capacity of water from being pumped through it.