ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Govt Shuns Rehabilitation Of Dal Dwellers With Eco-Hamlet Proposal

Srinagar: After the rehabilitation of over 1,800 families from Dal Lake in the city outskirts to maintain a clean lake for tourism, the Jammu and Kashmir government has shelved its rehabilitation programme and decided on in situ conservation of the lake without displacing its inhabitants.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who holds the Housing and Urban Development ministry portfolio, said in reply to a question by the PDP legislator Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi that 1,808 families have been successfully rehabilitated at the Rakh-i-Arth Housing Colony in Bemina. He said that these families were allotted free plots and received full compensation for their properties.

The rehabilitation programme was launched in 2009 under the Congress government, which was led by the late Manmohan Singh in 2009. Under this programme, 9,000 Dal dwellers were proposed to be shifted from the lake to the Rakh-i-Arth colony. But the programme did not go as proposed and landed into controversies and a probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which filed an FIR in 2022.

The majority of the dal dwellers also opposed the rehabilitation because they feared losing their livelihood, which comes from rowing shikaras for tourists and operating houseboats for tourist stays.

The chief minister said that based on the recommendations of the High-Level Committee and the Board of Directors (BoD) of the Authority, the earlier Rehabilitation and Resettlement Scheme for shifting Dal dwellers to Rakh-i-Arth has been replaced with an in-situ conservation model.