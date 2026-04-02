Jammu Kashmir Govt Rejects 'PDP-BJP Plan' To Convert Mulberry Nursery Into VIP Housing
Jammu and Kashmir government opposes cutting mulberry trees in Srinagar sericulture nursery, citing impact on silk industry and livelihoods of 30,000 silkworm rearers.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government, led by the National Conference (NC), has opposed a 2018 proposal to cut down hundreds of mulberry plants in a sericulture nursery in Srinagar for a VVIP housing colony.
On April 24, 2018, the then PDP-BJP coalition government’s cabinet transferred 92 kanals of land (4.6 hectares) in Alochibagh to the Estates Department for the construction of around 200 residential flats for ministers, legislators and bureaucrats, citing “acute shortage” of housing for them.
The Agriculture Minister, Javaid Ahmad Dar, said that the sericulture nursery at Allochibagh, which has hundreds of well-grown mulberry trees, forms the backbone of silkworm rearing and cocoon production for landless silkworm rearers whose livelihoods are dependent on it, and it cannot be used for purposes other than sericulture-related activities.
“The land in question is indispensable for the present and future expansion of sericulture activities. The intended purpose, if any, may instead be met from other alternate land, so that critical Departmental assets and ongoing sericulture operations remain fully protected,” he said.
“Any diversion of this land for the construction of Government residential quarters or for any other non-sericulture infrastructure would severely hamper departmental functioning and adversely affect cocoon farming and livelihood generation associated with the sector,” he said.
Citing sericulture infrastructure at the land, Dar said that this land is a vital and functional asset of the department and houses many and critical departmental infrastructure including the Sericulture Training Institute, Central Division Srinagar, Modern Grainage Building, Cocoon Warehouse, Cocoon, Auction Market, Modern Hot Air Dryers, Mulberry Farm and Nursery, and Conveyor Type Hot Air Dryer (2 Metric Ton), among other essential facilities.
He said it was fully utilised for ongoing sericulture operations, training needs, seed production, cocoon marketing, and allied developmental activities.
Under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) of the government, the department has also established a new grainage building for Rs 3 crore to increase local silkworm seed production in the union territory.
In January of this year, the site came into the limelight for controversy when the Srinagar administration’s revenue team attempted to demarcate the land. Still, it faced stiff opposition from the employees and silk rearers. At that time, Sericulture Director Ajaz Ahmad Bhat flagged the objection by writing to the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar that “it would be in the best interest of the silk industry not to disturb the present status of the said sericultural land. Some alternative land may be identified for the proposed construction,” Bhat stated.
He had also written to the SSP Srinagar for maintaining law and order at the site after a “large gathering” of people had assembled there when the revenue team had arrived there for its “unilateral attempt to demarcate” the land for takeover.
Sericulture Department officials told ETV Bharat that the sericulture nursery provided nutritious mulberry fodder and plants to the 30,000 silk worm rears of the valley, who earn their livelihood from it.
Official figures cite that the cocoon production has increased from 6.99 lakh kilograms in 2022–23 to 8.5 lakh kgs in 2024–25, which led to a substantial increase in raw silk production from 1 lakh kilograms in 2022–23 to 1.21 lakh kgs in 2024-25 financial year.
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