ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Govt Rejects 'PDP-BJP Plan' To Convert Mulberry Nursery Into VIP Housing

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government, led by the National Conference (NC), has opposed a 2018 proposal to cut down hundreds of mulberry plants in a sericulture nursery in Srinagar for a VVIP housing colony.

On April 24, 2018, the then PDP-BJP coalition government’s cabinet transferred 92 kanals of land (4.6 hectares) in Alochibagh to the Estates Department for the construction of around 200 residential flats for ministers, legislators and bureaucrats, citing “acute shortage” of housing for them.

The Agriculture Minister, Javaid Ahmad Dar, said that the sericulture nursery at Allochibagh, which has hundreds of well-grown mulberry trees, forms the backbone of silkworm rearing and cocoon production for landless silkworm rearers whose livelihoods are dependent on it, and it cannot be used for purposes other than sericulture-related activities.

“The land in question is indispensable for the present and future expansion of sericulture activities. The intended purpose, if any, may instead be met from other alternate land, so that critical Departmental assets and ongoing sericulture operations remain fully protected,” he said.

Jammu Kashmir Govt Rejects 'PDP-BJP Plan' To Convert Mulberry Nursery Into VIP Housing In Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

“Any diversion of this land for the construction of Government residential quarters or for any other non-sericulture infrastructure would severely hamper departmental functioning and adversely affect cocoon farming and livelihood generation associated with the sector,” he said.