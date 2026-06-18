Jammu Kashmir Govt Rejects Opposition Blame Of Backdoor Appointments In Job Outsourcing
The Jammu and Kashmir government has defended the outsourcing of 22,454 jobs in 29 departments rejecting opposition claims of favoritism.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST|
Updated : June 18, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has defended the process of outsourcing jobs in different departments, rejecting the charges of "backdoor" appointment by opposition parties.
Information accessed by ETV Bharat reveals that the 29 government departments have outsourced 22,454 jobs to over 200 private companies during the last two years.
The jobs range from security services, housekeeping, Information Technology for security, sanitation, computer operations, vocational trainers, vocational coordinators, watch and ward, drivers, plumbers, IT and financial experts, and field staff for the development of the tulip garden at Sansar in Ramban district.
These companies were hired through bidding on the government’s e-Governance Marketing (GeM) portal, where individual departments floated tenders to hire manpower at a cost of around Rs 200 crore each year. The companies have office addresses in Gujarat, Noida, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi, but the majority are from Jammu and Kashmir.
The majority of these jobs (6518) have been outsourced by the Government Medical Colleges in Srinagar and Jammu, and the Director of Health Services for security and sanitation. The Housing and Urban Development Department has outsourced 2,005; Floriculture, 3,530 jobs for the development of the Tulip garden in Ramban, and the Chrysanthemum garden in Chashma Shahi.
The Agriculture Department has outsourced 1,126 jobs; the Social Welfare Department for the Mission Vatsyala Scheme, District Social Welfare Office in Jammu, and Mission SHAKTI has outsourced 1,198 during the last two years.
Explaining the hiring process for these companies, an administrator in a government hospital told ETV Bharat that they float tenders on the government’s GeM portal and allot tenders to the lowest bidders for hiring a company, which then hires staff for security or sanitation.
"Funds or payments are paid from the hospital development fund (HDF) generated from tickets collected from patients," he said, adding that the contracts are for a year or extendable for three or more years according to the bid agreement.
ETV Bharat contacted one of the companies hired by the Jammu and Kashmir government. An official in the company said that the government department pays for the human resources and services it provides.
"We submit the bills either monthly or yearly, or depending upon the bid terms and conditions. The entire tendering process goes through the GeM portal," the official said on anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
Officials in the Transport Department, which has outsourced 888 jobs for drivers and conductors, said that the outsourcing process in the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) started in 2021 when four private companies were hired through tendering for drivers and conductors.
"For running the fleet of buses and trucks, bids were issued through the GeM portal to hire companies for drivers and conductors. These companies hired the manpower and deployed it in RTC buses and trucks. They pay a monthly salary to these hired drivers and conductors and take service charges from them each month according to the contract agreement," he said.
The opposition political parties have accused the government of outsourcing 24,000 jobs to private companies instead of filling them through a transparent recruitment process.
Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said that the government opened the door to backdoor appointments under the guise of outsourcing instead of transparent recruitment in government departments.
"The present outsourcing model would further jeopardise the future of another generation of young people. If the National Conference government fails to reverse the backdoor recruitment mechanism, BJP will launch agitation in defence of the rights and future of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir," Sharma said.
PDP legislator Waheed Parra said that by outsourcing government jobs, the government bypassed transparent, merit-based selection by public recruitment bodies like the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board. "This outsourcing is a non-transparent backdoor appointment process created to benefit handpicked candidates rather than deserving aspirants,” he said.
People's Conference chairman and legislator from Handwara assembly constituency Sajad Lone said that "converting government jobs into private ones is an economic and societal disaster." “It will wreak havoc in society," Lone said.
However, defending the outsourcing, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently said in Ganderbal, his assembly constituency, that this was not a backdoor appointment.
"There is a huge difference between backdoor and outsourcing. We are providing jobs too. But wherever we have requirements for schemes, we outsource jobs," he said, censuring the opposition parties for calling outsourcing backdoor appointments.
National conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said outsourcing was done by previous governments and even by the LG administration, too, before the 2024 assembly elections.
"Outsourcing of manpower for sanitation and security manpower for hospitals has been going on in previous governments. Even during the LG rule, the Road Transport Corporation outsourced the jobs of drivers and conductors. Every government does it to cut down expenses. So, the accusations by the opposition have no factual basis. There are merely twisting facts to mislead people," Dar told ETV Bharat.
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