ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Govt Rejects Opposition Blame Of Backdoor Appointments In Job Outsourcing

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has defended the process of outsourcing jobs in different departments, rejecting the charges of "backdoor" appointment by opposition parties.

Information accessed by ETV Bharat reveals that the 29 government departments have outsourced 22,454 jobs to over 200 private companies during the last two years.

The jobs range from security services, housekeeping, Information Technology for security, sanitation, computer operations, vocational trainers, vocational coordinators, watch and ward, drivers, plumbers, IT and financial experts, and field staff for the development of the tulip garden at Sansar in Ramban district.

These companies were hired through bidding on the government’s e-Governance Marketing (GeM) portal, where individual departments floated tenders to hire manpower at a cost of around Rs 200 crore each year. The companies have office addresses in Gujarat, Noida, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi, but the majority are from Jammu and Kashmir.

The majority of these jobs (6518) have been outsourced by the Government Medical Colleges in Srinagar and Jammu, and the Director of Health Services for security and sanitation. The Housing and Urban Development Department has outsourced 2,005; Floriculture, 3,530 jobs for the development of the Tulip garden in Ramban, and the Chrysanthemum garden in Chashma Shahi.

The Agriculture Department has outsourced 1,126 jobs; the Social Welfare Department for the Mission Vatsyala Scheme, District Social Welfare Office in Jammu, and Mission SHAKTI has outsourced 1,198 during the last two years.

Explaining the hiring process for these companies, an administrator in a government hospital told ETV Bharat that they float tenders on the government’s GeM portal and allot tenders to the lowest bidders for hiring a company, which then hires staff for security or sanitation.

"Funds or payments are paid from the hospital development fund (HDF) generated from tickets collected from patients," he said, adding that the contracts are for a year or extendable for three or more years according to the bid agreement.

ETV Bharat contacted one of the companies hired by the Jammu and Kashmir government. An official in the company said that the government department pays for the human resources and services it provides.

"We submit the bills either monthly or yearly, or depending upon the bid terms and conditions. The entire tendering process goes through the GeM portal," the official said on anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Officials in the Transport Department, which has outsourced 888 jobs for drivers and conductors, said that the outsourcing process in the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) started in 2021 when four private companies were hired through tendering for drivers and conductors.