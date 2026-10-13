J&K Govt Pushes Temple Facelift In Valley Amid Elusive Return Of Kashmiri Pandits
Following the exodus of the KPs, the temples have largely remained abandoned with the fresh push for their renovation expected to attract devotees.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Srinagar: In September this year, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo inaugurated the Shital Nath Temple, said to be centuries old, in Basant Bagh area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.
At the reopening event, Dulloo, himself a Kashmiri Pandit, said it was the “oldest and historic temple in Srinagar” and that it was “our obligation to save the heritage”.
The Chief Secretary said that the temple was damaged in a fire incident in 1991 when armed militancy in Kashmir had just erupted and the minority Hindus migrated en masse to Jammu and other parts of the country.
Dulloo credited the 'Sanatan Dharam Sabha' for maintaining the temple after the Pandit exodus and performing religious programmes during Janamasthami and Basant panchami.
Jagdish Bharadwaj, a 'sevadar' of temples in Srinagar acknowledged the efforts by the government to renovate the old temples saying Kashmiri political and religious leaders were also supporting the revival and restoration.
“Kashmiri pandits, security personnel and employees from Jammu and other central government employees are worshiping at these temples. The renovation has encouraged worshippers towards these temples,” Bharadwaj told ETV Bharat.
However, Bhardwaj lamented that besides the periodical visits by babus devotees, the temples largely remain abandoned in the valley while the return of the KPs awaits notwithstanding promises by successive governments over the years.
“These should not lie abandoned and be saved from land mafia, encroachments. We are seeking regular support from the Lieutenant Governor and chief minister. Many temples are being revived and renovated by the Dharamarth Trust run by Karan Singh (last Sadre-Riyasat of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state),” he said.
Jawalal Koul, the Shital Nath temple caretaker who is currently away from the valley due to ill health, said the temple was visited by the Kashmiri Pandits during religious festivals and government employees who work in Srinagar.
Police personnel are guarding the temple, its dilapidated two-storey building and the vast empty premises fenced by the bricks.
While the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley awaits, many of the temples abandoned in the wake of the volatile situation in Kashmir are being revived by the government and also by many trusts.
The work for the renovation of the Shital Nath temple was undertaken in 2023 under the Srinagar Smart City project. The renovation of temples apart from other monuments, shrines and mosques under the scheme began in Jammu and Kashmir under the Revival, Restoration, Preservation and Maintenance Of Architecture and Heritage scheme in the union territory.
Under the union territory budget, the Jammu and Kashmir government has approved 427 projects from 2019 to 2026 for renovation, revival and maintenance, guided by the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums.
Chanchal Sharma, Deputy Director Culture, said that the project for renovation and revival of the heritage religious sites was undertaken in three phases. In phase I, 33 projects were undertaken of which 16 were completed, the rest are ongoing, he said.
“In phase II, 73 projects were undertaken for renovation and revival, 8 are completed and the rest are ongoing. In phase iii, 321 projects have been approved for the year 2026-2027,” Sharma told ETV Bharat. He said that the funds are sanctioned from the UT capital expenditure.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up two committees, one at the district level headed by Deputy Commissioner and the second at the UT level headed by the chief secretary. “The committees screen the sites and approve them for renovation, revival and maintenance,” Sharma said.
According to the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums, Jammu and Kashmir has 54 protected monuments; 30 are in Jammu division and 24 in Kashmir valley. In addition, 65 religious sites and other heritage places have been declared protected sites in Kashmir.
Shubhan Wali, a Kashmiri Pandit, and originally resident of Chanapora, Srinagar, said that renovation of temples will encourage Kashmiri Pandits to return and worship at their religious sites. “It will also help in reviving Kashmiriyat,” he said.
For now, the minority community members are staying in an estimated 6000 government apartments guarded by heavy security. The Government of India has employed the Kashmiri Pandits under the PM Package employment scheme as a rehabilitation measure.
Read More: