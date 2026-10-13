ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Govt Pushes Temple Facelift In Valley Amid Elusive Return Of Kashmiri Pandits

Srinagar: In September this year, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo inaugurated the Shital Nath Temple, said to be centuries old, in Basant Bagh area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

At the reopening event, Dulloo, himself a Kashmiri Pandit, said it was the “oldest and historic temple in Srinagar” and that it was “our obligation to save the heritage”.

A view of a renovated temple in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The Chief Secretary said that the temple was damaged in a fire incident in 1991 when armed militancy in Kashmir had just erupted and the minority Hindus migrated en masse to Jammu and other parts of the country.

Dulloo credited the 'Sanatan Dharam Sabha' for maintaining the temple after the Pandit exodus and performing religious programmes during Janamasthami and Basant panchami.

A view of a renovated temple in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Jagdish Bharadwaj, a 'sevadar' of temples in Srinagar acknowledged the efforts by the government to renovate the old temples saying Kashmiri political and religious leaders were also supporting the revival and restoration.

“Kashmiri pandits, security personnel and employees from Jammu and other central government employees are worshiping at these temples. The renovation has encouraged worshippers towards these temples,” Bharadwaj told ETV Bharat.

A view of the Nand Kishore temple in Sumbal, Bandipora (ETV Bharat)

However, Bhardwaj lamented that besides the periodical visits by babus devotees, the temples largely remain abandoned in the valley while the return of the KPs awaits notwithstanding promises by successive governments over the years.

“These should not lie abandoned and be saved from land mafia, encroachments. We are seeking regular support from the Lieutenant Governor and chief minister. Many temples are being revived and renovated by the Dharamarth Trust run by Karan Singh (last Sadre-Riyasat of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state),” he said.

A view of a temple on the banks of the Jhelum river in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Jawalal Koul, the Shital Nath temple caretaker who is currently away from the valley due to ill health, said the temple was visited by the Kashmiri Pandits during religious festivals and government employees who work in Srinagar.

Police personnel are guarding the temple, its dilapidated two-storey building and the vast empty premises fenced by the bricks.