ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Govt Outsources Over 1300 Forest Workers To Private Companies Amid Opposition Backlash

Srinagar: Amid the ongoing controversy for outsourcing government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, more than 1300 workers of Forest Department are now being outsourced even as they have worked in the department since 2004 and are waiting for regularisation.

The decision to outsource these laborers was taken in the Screening Committee for Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) chaired by the Chief Secretary on 18 June.

The Screening Committee for CAMPA chaired by the Chief Secretary approved the proposal for outsourcing of these workers and recommended its consideration and approval before the Executive Committee of National CAMPA. “The hiring of all the three categories of existing manpower was decided to be undertaken via Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) to ensure transparency and streamlined manpower procurement,” the committee report, signed by K S Jayachandran, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CAMPA, J&K, says.

Angered by the decision, the workers have begun an indefinite protest in Srinagar’s Chief Wildlife Warden’s Office. Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, one of the protesting labourers, said that the labourers were engaged by the Forest Department and its allied departments since 2004 and were given assurances by different governments and officers of regularisation.

“We are shocked that the department is outsourcing us, which will make our future job prospects insecure. The private company will throw us away after a year. We were hoping for regularisation, but now we are being kicked out after giving our life to the department.

Forest Department workers protest against outsourcing in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The committee noted that need-based workers are supplementing the regular staff strength, while casual watch and ward labourers, seasonal fire watchers are engaged for plantation protection, wildlife protection, and forest fire prevention.

“For Financial Year 2026-27, engagement of 1370 existing casual labourers involving 322936 man-days and about 1237 Seasonal fire Watchers has been proposed. The proposal for outsourcing of existing manpower under the three categories, i.e. administrative charges may be met out from the interest component by realigning readjustment within the approved outlay in the Annual Plan of Operations,” the report notes.