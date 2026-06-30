Jammu Kashmir Govt Outsources Over 1300 Forest Workers To Private Companies Amid Opposition Backlash
The outsourcing of the workers waiting for regularisation for over a decade has prompted them to start street protests.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid the ongoing controversy for outsourcing government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, more than 1300 workers of Forest Department are now being outsourced even as they have worked in the department since 2004 and are waiting for regularisation.
The decision to outsource these laborers was taken in the Screening Committee for Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) chaired by the Chief Secretary on 18 June.
The Screening Committee for CAMPA chaired by the Chief Secretary approved the proposal for outsourcing of these workers and recommended its consideration and approval before the Executive Committee of National CAMPA. “The hiring of all the three categories of existing manpower was decided to be undertaken via Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) to ensure transparency and streamlined manpower procurement,” the committee report, signed by K S Jayachandran, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CAMPA, J&K, says.
Angered by the decision, the workers have begun an indefinite protest in Srinagar’s Chief Wildlife Warden’s Office. Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, one of the protesting labourers, said that the labourers were engaged by the Forest Department and its allied departments since 2004 and were given assurances by different governments and officers of regularisation.
“We are shocked that the department is outsourcing us, which will make our future job prospects insecure. The private company will throw us away after a year. We were hoping for regularisation, but now we are being kicked out after giving our life to the department.
The committee noted that need-based workers are supplementing the regular staff strength, while casual watch and ward labourers, seasonal fire watchers are engaged for plantation protection, wildlife protection, and forest fire prevention.
“For Financial Year 2026-27, engagement of 1370 existing casual labourers involving 322936 man-days and about 1237 Seasonal fire Watchers has been proposed. The proposal for outsourcing of existing manpower under the three categories, i.e. administrative charges may be met out from the interest component by realigning readjustment within the approved outlay in the Annual Plan of Operations,” the report notes.
Bilal Ahmad, another worker that 308 workers from the Wildlife department will be outsourced to a private company. “What will happen to the other 300 workers who have been working with us since 2004? We are being told that we were hired under the CAMPA scheme. Many of our colleagues are working as drivers to the officers, management of wildlife conflict and dousing forest fires,” he said.
In February this year, the workers met 11 ruling party and its alliance legislators who have urged the chief minister Omar Abdullah to regularise these workers and approve their monthly wages through non-plan instead of the CAMPA scheme.
Chaturbhuja Behera, Chief Wildlife Warden J&K said his office has not received any communication regarding outsourcing of these casual workers. Behera told ETV Bharat that these workers were hired from time to time over the years for CAMPA scheme where labourers are required for plantation, management of wildlife conflict and other temporary jobs.
“These are not permanent workers, but are hired for CAPMA as per the funds released by the Government of India,” he said.
Last year, the 25th Steering Committee of CAMPA considered and approved the proposed wages of these need-based workers from CAMPA under which their budget was capped at Rs 11.02 crore. “We met the forest minister, went to the CM office, but we got assurance from the government. But after a month we are being outsourced," Bhat said.
Outsourcing jobs in government departments has snowballed into a major political controversy, with opposition parties PDP and BJP cornering the elected government over the issue. The government has outsourced 22,454 jobs to more than 200 private companies for the 29 departments during the last two years.
These jobs range from security services, housekeeping, Information Technology for security, sanitation, computer operations, vocational trainers, vocational coordinators, watch and ward, drivers, plumbers, IT and financial experts, and field staff for development of tulip gardens.
These companies have been hired through bidding on the government’s e-Governance Marketing (GeM) portal, where the individual department floated tenders for hiring the manpower at a cost of around Rs 200 crore each year. The companies have office addresses in Gujarat, Noida, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi, but the majority belong to Jammu and Kashmir.
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