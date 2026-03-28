ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Govt Inks Deal With NHPC For Two Hydropower Projects Amid Push For Return

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has signed an implementation agreement with India's leading hydropower company, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPCL), to develop two power projects with a combined capacity of 500 megawatts in the region.

The projects, comprising the second stages of Uri and Dulhasti plants, will be built, owned and operated by the NHPC on a BOOT basis for 40 years before being returned to the UT, disclosed the NHPC in compliance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

“…it is to inform that an implementation agreement has been signed between NHPC Limited and Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited (JKSPDCL) for the development of the 240 MW Uri-I Stage-II and 260 MW Dulhasti Stage-II Hydroelectric Projects in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir on 27.03.2026 at Jammu,” it said.

However, the maximum life of a hydro project comprises 45 years, according to experts, raising questions about the government’s policy of seeking the return of the power projects from the central government.

The agreement was signed in Jammu on Friday between the JKCPDCL and NHPC amid the ongoing legislative assembly session, where a resolution seeks the return of the power projects from the NHPC.

Since the turn of the century, NHPC has been operating six hydropower projects—Salal (690 MW), Uri-I (480 MW), Dulhasti (390 MW), Sewa-II (120 MW), Uri-II (240 MW) and Kishanganga (330 MW)—with a total capacity of 2,250 MW under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the J&K government.

Further, the 850-megawatt Ratle and 1,000-megawatt Pakal Dul hydroelectric projects implemented through Joint Venture (JV) companies formed between NHPC Limited and Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation are under construction, said the official data.

Under the terms of the MoU, J&K is entitled to over 12 per cent of the electricity generated from NHPC-operated projects. The rest is transferred to the power grid from which the J&K government buys at market rates to bridge the energy deficit.

The second stage of the Dulhasti hydroelectric project is an extension of the Dulhasti hydroelectric project (Stage I, 390 MW), which was commissioned in 2007, while the Uri-Stage-II is proposed on the Jhelum River in the Baramulla district, which is the extension of the Uri Stage I.

The Uri project will generate an annual energy output of 932.60 million units, while Dulhasti's second stage is expected to generate 1093.11 million units of energy.

Return of projects

In 2006, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh set up working groups on Jammu and Kashmir on economic development led by former Reserve Bank of India Governor C. Rangarajan. The group recommended the transfer of Dulhasti and Bursar projects to Jammu and Kashmir, but the request was not heeded.