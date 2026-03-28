Jammu Kashmir Govt Inks Deal With NHPC For Two Hydropower Projects Amid Push For Return
Under the new agreement, the projects will be built, owned and operated by the NHPC for 40 years before being returned to the UT.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has signed an implementation agreement with India's leading hydropower company, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPCL), to develop two power projects with a combined capacity of 500 megawatts in the region.
The projects, comprising the second stages of Uri and Dulhasti plants, will be built, owned and operated by the NHPC on a BOOT basis for 40 years before being returned to the UT, disclosed the NHPC in compliance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
“…it is to inform that an implementation agreement has been signed between NHPC Limited and Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited (JKSPDCL) for the development of the 240 MW Uri-I Stage-II and 260 MW Dulhasti Stage-II Hydroelectric Projects in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir on 27.03.2026 at Jammu,” it said.
However, the maximum life of a hydro project comprises 45 years, according to experts, raising questions about the government’s policy of seeking the return of the power projects from the central government.
The agreement was signed in Jammu on Friday between the JKCPDCL and NHPC amid the ongoing legislative assembly session, where a resolution seeks the return of the power projects from the NHPC.
Since the turn of the century, NHPC has been operating six hydropower projects—Salal (690 MW), Uri-I (480 MW), Dulhasti (390 MW), Sewa-II (120 MW), Uri-II (240 MW) and Kishanganga (330 MW)—with a total capacity of 2,250 MW under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the J&K government.
Further, the 850-megawatt Ratle and 1,000-megawatt Pakal Dul hydroelectric projects implemented through Joint Venture (JV) companies formed between NHPC Limited and Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation are under construction, said the official data.
Under the terms of the MoU, J&K is entitled to over 12 per cent of the electricity generated from NHPC-operated projects. The rest is transferred to the power grid from which the J&K government buys at market rates to bridge the energy deficit.
The second stage of the Dulhasti hydroelectric project is an extension of the Dulhasti hydroelectric project (Stage I, 390 MW), which was commissioned in 2007, while the Uri-Stage-II is proposed on the Jhelum River in the Baramulla district, which is the extension of the Uri Stage I.
The Uri project will generate an annual energy output of 932.60 million units, while Dulhasti's second stage is expected to generate 1093.11 million units of energy.
Return of projects
In 2006, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh set up working groups on Jammu and Kashmir on economic development led by former Reserve Bank of India Governor C. Rangarajan. The group recommended the transfer of Dulhasti and Bursar projects to Jammu and Kashmir, but the request was not heeded.
It was followed by a cabinet sub-committee set up by the then National Conference (NC)-led government in 2011 to examine the terms under which hydroelectric projects were shifted to NHPC. The panel recommended the development of the Uri-II project by the state government after the ownership transfer. Also, it put a condition for the construction of the Dulhasti Hydro Project II, subject to the transfer of ownership of the Dulhasti Stage-I project to the state.
Despite the conditions, a senior J&K power department official privy to the agreement argues that the two projects are extensions of their original projects and thus cannot be disintegrated.
“It is akin to giving control of a vehicle to two persons, which is practically and technically not possible. If the J&K government have to run, they have to run both stage 1 and 2 projects. It is a futile exercise to run the second project,” added the official.
Technical specifications also do not support segregating the projects, as there is no new construction of a dam and the water has to come from stage 1 projects at both places, he added.
Since India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, the central government has put renewed focus on harnessing hydropower potential in the region. But the project is following the parameters of the provision of the treaty, said an official document.
In accordance with its 2024 legislative assembly election manifesto, a ruling National Conference (NC) legislator, Sajad Shaheen, has submitted a private members' resolution in the assembly to push the central government for returning the NHPC-run power projects to the J&K government in a phased manner.
The return of the power projects was listed in the memorandum of a three-member delegation of NC Members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha submitted to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on March 13. They demanded that the region receive a fair share of benefits from its own natural resources.
The agenda runs on top of almost all major political parties, with the return of Dulhasti and Uri power projects falling in the PDP-BJP coalition government’s ‘Agenda of Alliance’.
On the floor of the Parliament in December 2025, the power minister Shripad Naik said that the transfer of any hydropower project to the respective J&K is governed by the provisions and conditions stipulated in the memorandum of understanding and agreements executed with the state government.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the power portfolio, said that construction of ongoing projects has accelerated after the Narendra Modi-led government placed the IWT into abeyance.
Noting that J&K has an estimated 18000 MW hydropower potential, he said that 15000 MW has been identified.
“Of this, 3540.15 MW has been developed to date,” said Abdullah, aiming to triple its installed hydropower capacity to 11000 MW by 2035.