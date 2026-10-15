Jammu Kashmir Government Assures Punjabi Official Language Bill, Sikh Group Calls Off Protest
Sikh groups in Jammu Kashmir ended their protest after the government promised to make Punjabi an official language through an upcoming bill, reports Amir Tantray
Published : October 15, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Jammu: Sikh groups in Jammu and Kashmir called off their 14-day protest program on Thursday after receiving a written assurance from the government that it will introduce assembly legislation to make Punjabi an official language of the union territory.
Sikh Sangat leaders said the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah administration agreed during a meeting to introduce the language bill in the upcoming budget session of the House.
An 11-member committee, headed by Sardar Manjeet Singh, secured the written commitment following talks with Nasir Aslam Wani, an adviser to the Chief Minister in Srinagar. After returning, Manjeet detailed the negotiations with the government committee, led by Wani and attended by Member of Parliament Shammi Oberoi.
"We were told verbally that the bill will be brought in the Assembly in the next budget session, but we demanded to get the written assurance. After deliberations, the government committee agreed, and we were able to get what we fought for,” he informed the Sikh Sangat.
Following the meeting, the Sangat thanked the government and urged people of the UT to use their mother tongue, including Punjabi and Dogri. “I urge all the Jammuites to use their mother tongue and transfer it to the next generation. We fought and won this battle, and now it is up to the younger generation to take the Punjabi language forward," said Congress leader Taranjit Singh Tony, who led the daily demonstrations on Jammu’s Tawi bridge.
Over 14 days, the demonstrations drew diverse support from young and old, various gurdwara committees, regional MLAs and neighbouring religious communities. The Sangat also expressed gratitude to the management of a local mosque and temple for providing the requisite support.
In Jammu and Kashmir, Punjabi received a boost during the rule of Maharaja Ranjit Singh between 1819 and 1846. Neighbouring undivided Punjab also had a huge impact on people of the Jammu plains, where the language got its identity.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Khalid Hussain, an Urdu and Punjabi writer and Sahitya Academy awards winner, said that in 1941 around 75 per cent of people in undivided Jammu and Kashmir were Punjabi-speaking and the rest of them were Kashmiri-speaking.
"The Punjabi language was spoken in what is today Pakistani Punjab, Indian Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Languages like Dogri, Gojri and Pahari are the different dialects of Punjabi and its branches. In Jammu city alone, apart from the Sikh population, over 1.5 lakh people speak Punjabi," he said.
Hussain said the lack of broader public participation in the demonstrations was due to people viewing the Punjabi language movement strictly through a religious lens.
"Can they exclude the 13 crore Punjabi-speaking people of Pakistani Punjab, whose script is in Shahmukhi, and millions of non-Sikh Punjabi-speaking people out of it?," he asked.
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