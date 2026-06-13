Jammu Kashmir Govt To Restore Disbanded Panel For Return Of Kashmiri Pandits
Speaking at a conference in Srinagar, Nasir Sogami, advisor to J&K CM said the CM and LG will be approached soon for reconstituting the body.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government will restore a panel comprising Kashmiri Pandits and government representatives to facilitate the return and rehabilitation of the community to the Valley, said Advisor to chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani.
The displaced community members gathered on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Saturday as part of Global Kashmiri Pandit Conclave: From Exile to Excellence at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre.
"At the government level, we will have to re-establish the apex committee. We will have to talk and make a decision. We have some rights and you have some rights. We have a history. You cannot think of us differently. My skin is the same as yours," said Wani while speaking at the conference.
The committee was set up during Omar Abdullah's first term as Chief Minister to oversee the return and the relief measures of the central government.
"Some members from your side and some from our side would soon have to talk to each other and find a way. At the government level, I think there is a need to restore the apex committee," he added.
He said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister will be approached soon for reconstituting the body.
Invoking 'Peer Vaer'(the valley of sufis) Kashmir sobriquet to describe the bond between Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits before the community left the Valley in 1990, he called Kashmir incomplete without them.
"We tried many efforts at the level of government,whether it is rehabilitation, PM package, transit camp or apex committee for facilitating return of Kashmiri Pandits. We took all these initiatives. But you can't paint everyone through the same brush. If you got pricked by a thorn, we also felt that pain in our heart," he said.
He said that when militancy erupted in the 1990s, not only Kashmiri Pandits but Muslims too suffered its brunt.
"But if we continue to blame each other, we will not reach a solution. My request is that we should think about it. How can we rectify it? And how can we move forward? We need to find that path," he added.
Wani said conferences and committees would not yield any outcome unless Kashmiri Pandits return to the Valley in a dignified manner.
Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said despite facing pain and displacement, Kashmiri Pandits refused to allow adversity to define their future.
Today I addressed the Global Kashmiri Pandit Conclave, attended by distinguished personalities of the Kashmiri Pandit community from India & abroad. A moment of transformation is here. Those once uprooted from their homeland return & this homecoming is the truest victory. pic.twitter.com/Nem1GgIu0k— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 13, 2026
“Kashmiri Pandit community suffered deeply during the 1990s. Families were displaced overnight but despite the pain and uncertainty, they chose not to surrender to despair,” he said.
He said the community was returning to their homeland with renewed resurgence and confidence. According to Sinha, Kashmiri Pandits never sought sympathy despite immense hardship and instead contributed significantly to nation-building across fields.
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