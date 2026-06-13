ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Govt To Restore Disbanded Panel For Return Of Kashmiri Pandits

Jammu Kashmir government officials stand for National Anthem during the conference Global Kashmiri Pandit Conclave: From Exile to Excellence in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government will restore a panel comprising Kashmiri Pandits and government representatives to facilitate the return and rehabilitation of the community to the Valley, said Advisor to chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani.

The displaced community members gathered on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Saturday as part of Global Kashmiri Pandit Conclave: From Exile to Excellence at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre.

"At the government level, we will have to re-establish the apex committee. We will have to talk and make a decision. We have some rights and you have some rights. We have a history. You cannot think of us differently. My skin is the same as yours," said Wani while speaking at the conference.

Nasir Sogami, advisor to J-K CM Omar Abdullah speaks during Global Kashmiri Pandit Conclave: From Exile to Excellence in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The committee was set up during Omar Abdullah's first term as Chief Minister to oversee the return and the relief measures of the central government.

"Some members from your side and some from our side would soon have to talk to each other and find a way. At the government level, I think there is a need to restore the apex committee," he added.

He said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister will be approached soon for reconstituting the body.