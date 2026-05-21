ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Government Pitches For Opening Cross-LoC Routes For Divided Families

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir government has advocated for reopening routes along the Line of Control (LoC) to allow families split during the partition to meet again.

Speaking along the Line of Control in Uri, Jammu & Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said these routes allowed families like theirs who have relatives across the border to connect with their separated kin.

"Our elders passed away with the life long dream of a reunion. These roads finally allowed families divided by Partition to reconnect," he said while visiting Kaman Post on the LoC in Uri. It served as the last facilitation checkpoint for crossing into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"I believe these roads should be kept open for divided families even if trade is treated as a separate issue,” Choudhary added.

According to him, his grandfather used to weep and sing in solitude, yearning to meet his sister who lived across the border. "Unfortunately, that meeting was not written in his fate," he said while supporting the opening of routes for allowing divided families to meet again.

This is the first time the J&K's elected government has batted for cross-border ties with Pakistan since it came to power in 2024. It comes following remarks from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale that New Delhi should not shut the doors on dialogue with Islamabad. While Congress has targeted him but he has earned support from former Jammu & Kashmir chief ministers and presidents of National Conference Farooq Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti.

Islamabad has described it as a "positive development", a year after official engagement between India and Pakistan remained frozen since Operation Sindoor. Though former diplomats and influential voices from both countries have met under track II engagement outside the two countries.