Jammu Kashmir Government Pitches For Opening Cross-LoC Routes For Divided Families
This is the first time the J&K's elected government has batted for cross-border ties with Pakistan since it came to power in 2024.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir government has advocated for reopening routes along the Line of Control (LoC) to allow families split during the partition to meet again.
Speaking along the Line of Control in Uri, Jammu & Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said these routes allowed families like theirs who have relatives across the border to connect with their separated kin.
"Our elders passed away with the life long dream of a reunion. These roads finally allowed families divided by Partition to reconnect," he said while visiting Kaman Post on the LoC in Uri. It served as the last facilitation checkpoint for crossing into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
"I believe these roads should be kept open for divided families even if trade is treated as a separate issue,” Choudhary added.
According to him, his grandfather used to weep and sing in solitude, yearning to meet his sister who lived across the border. "Unfortunately, that meeting was not written in his fate," he said while supporting the opening of routes for allowing divided families to meet again.
This is the first time the J&K's elected government has batted for cross-border ties with Pakistan since it came to power in 2024. It comes following remarks from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale that New Delhi should not shut the doors on dialogue with Islamabad. While Congress has targeted him but he has earned support from former Jammu & Kashmir chief ministers and presidents of National Conference Farooq Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti.
Islamabad has described it as a "positive development", a year after official engagement between India and Pakistan remained frozen since Operation Sindoor. Though former diplomats and influential voices from both countries have met under track II engagement outside the two countries.
Thousands of families living on both sides of the militarised de facto border between India and Pakistan have been unable to meet since the bus service known as Karwan-e-Aman and trade ties were suspended in 2019. The routes opened in 2005 when India and Pakistan decided to enhance confidence-building measures by allowing divided families to travel through the Uri-Muzaffarabad route in Kashmir and the Poonch-Rawalakot route in Jammu.
The Indian government has hardened its stance on dialogue with Pakistan maintaining “terror and talks” cannot go together. It followed repeated attacks by Pakistan-based terror outfits within Indian territory with the last Pahalgam attack in April 2025. It was followed by Operation Sindoor. Since Operation Sindoor, New Delhi has further tightened its position and put the Indus Water Treaty between the two countries in abeyance, arguing "blood and water" cannot flow together.
Choudhary conceded the ties between two countries were spoiled by Pakistan’s repeated attacks within Jammu and Kashmir and put onus on Pakistan for restoring ties with India.
"The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), security agencies and the Ministry of Defence must evaluate the situation and address any security lapses arising out of border trade. Whatever our personal opinions may be, the security of the country is paramount," said Choudhary.
"If resuming the trade imperils national security, then the final decision must be left entirely to the security agencies and external affairs ministry," he added.
He said that cross-border trade along Chakan-da Bagh in Poonch spurred development in Pirpanjal and brought joy among people after it started in 2008.
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