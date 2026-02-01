Jammu Kashmir Receives 17% Of MHA Budget; Centre Allocates Rs 43,290 Crore For FY27
In the Budget Estimates for 2026-27, central assistance of Rs 42,650 crore has been provided to cover the resource deficit of the Union Territory.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 1, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Srinagar: The Union government has allocated Rs 43,290.29 crore to Jammu and Kashmir in the 2026-27 budget. This amount represents about 17% of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ total allocation of nearly Rs 2.6 lakh crore and is an increase of nearly Rs 2,300 crore compared to the original estimate for the current fiscal year.
According to the budget document, the bulk of the proposed outlay is meant for central assistance for bridging the financial deficit, meeting expenditure requirements and assistance to police and central forces. This will likely give a boost to the Union territory ahead of its own budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
For the ongoing financial year, total assistance to Jammu and Kashmir was revised by Rs 340 crore to Rs 41,340 crore, against the original estimate of Rs 41,000.07 crore.
In the Budget Estimates for 2026-27, central assistance of Rs 42,650 crore has been provided to cover the resource deficit of the Union Territory.
Apart from the primary allocation, Rs 279 crore has been allocated for disaster response for the next fiscal, a crucial provision for a region prone to natural calamities, particularly in the face of climate change. This has seen no increase from the last Budget.
Moreover, Rs 259 crore has been allocated as equity support for the Jhelum-Tawi Flood Recovery Project, while Rs 101 crore has been set aside to support capital expenditure in Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu & Kashmir Police gets Rs 9,925.50 crore (Rs 9,428.13 crore revenue, Rs 497.37 crore capital), a 16 per cent increase from Rs 8,553.38 crore in 2024-25, reflecting ongoing security challenges in the union territory and efforts to strengthen local policing capabilities.
Also Read