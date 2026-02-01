ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Receives 17% Of MHA Budget; Centre Allocates Rs 43,290 Crore For FY27

File - Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the inauguration of the Sonmarg tunnel, in Ganderbal on Jan 13, 2025 ( PTI )

Srinagar: The Union government has allocated Rs 43,290.29 crore to Jammu and Kashmir in the 2026-27 budget. This amount represents about 17% of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ total allocation of nearly Rs 2.6 lakh crore and is an increase of nearly Rs 2,300 crore compared to the original estimate for the current fiscal year.

According to the budget document, the bulk of the proposed outlay is meant for central assistance for bridging the financial deficit, meeting expenditure requirements and assistance to police and central forces. This will likely give a boost to the Union territory ahead of its own budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

For the ongoing financial year, total assistance to Jammu and Kashmir was revised by Rs 340 crore to Rs 41,340 crore, against the original estimate of Rs 41,000.07 crore.

In the Budget Estimates for 2026-27, central assistance of Rs 42,650 crore has been provided to cover the resource deficit of the Union Territory.