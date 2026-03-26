ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu And Kashmir Gears Up For Panchayat Polls As SEC Notifies Electoral Roll Revision Schedule

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commission has set the ball rolling for the conduct of panchayat polls by notifying the month-long schedule for revision of electoral rolls. According to the notification issued today by the State Election Commissioner Shantmanu, the exercise will begin from March 27 and conclude on April 27.

As per the schedule, the draft for the panchayat electoral roll will be published on March 27. The booth officials will hold special camps at respective polling booths for 11 days on April weekends (Saturday and Sundays) beginning April 4. The special camps will conclude on April 26.

As per the notification, during these 11 days, electors will submit claims and objections for addition, deletion, correction and transposition of voters in the rolls. The final electoral rolls will be published on May 5, before the EROs will dispose of objections and claims on May 8.

Official sources said that this exercise has set the ball rolling for holding the panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir, which have been delayed for two years now. The last such polls were held in December 2018.