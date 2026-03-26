Jammu And Kashmir Gears Up For Panchayat Polls As SEC Notifies Electoral Roll Revision Schedule
According to sources, this exercise has set the ball rolling for holding panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir, which have been delayed for two years.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 1:00 AM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commission has set the ball rolling for the conduct of panchayat polls by notifying the month-long schedule for revision of electoral rolls. According to the notification issued today by the State Election Commissioner Shantmanu, the exercise will begin from March 27 and conclude on April 27.
As per the schedule, the draft for the panchayat electoral roll will be published on March 27. The booth officials will hold special camps at respective polling booths for 11 days on April weekends (Saturday and Sundays) beginning April 4. The special camps will conclude on April 26.
As per the notification, during these 11 days, electors will submit claims and objections for addition, deletion, correction and transposition of voters in the rolls. The final electoral rolls will be published on May 5, before the EROs will dispose of objections and claims on May 8.
Official sources said that this exercise has set the ball rolling for holding the panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir, which have been delayed for two years now. The last such polls were held in December 2018.
Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Javaid Dar said that the government was ready for holding panchayat elections, but is awaiting completion of “some formalities”.
“Some things have to be put in place, and we are doing that. After that, the local governance elections will be held,” he said, referring to the electoral roll revision and reservation of wards for Other Backwards Classes population according to the recommendations of the report submitted by the Dedicated Backwards Classes Commission that was headed by Justice (Retired) Janak Raj Kotwal.
Jammu and Kashmir is without elected panchayat and municipal bodies as their terms ended on January 9, 2024 and in November and December 2023, respectively. District development councils (DDC) completed their five-year term on February 24 this year. Per the Department of Panchayat Raj, Jammu and Kashmir has 4291 Panchayats and 33597 panch wards.