ETV Bharat / bharat

'God's Will': Jammu Kashmir Flood Survivor Awaits Recovery Of Bodies Of Loved Ones

Jammu: If courage had a name, it would be Haji Muhammad Latief Keela of Surankote, who lost eight family members in flash floods but has accepted the tragedy as the will of God.

His only wish is to retrieve the bodies of missing family members so that he can perform their funeral as per the religious customs. It was on July 19 around 3 AM when Keela came out of his house in Murrah village of Surankote in district Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir amid heavy rain to move his vehicle away from the danger zone as it was parked near a stream.

While he saved his vehicle, a cloudburst-triggered flash flood swept his home where eight other family members, including minors, were in deep sleep.

When he returned, he found nothing but debris all around and floodwaters carrying everything downstream. Talking to ETV Bharat on the phone from his village, Keela said that he has surrendered to God's will.

"Whatever happened was by the will of Almighty Allah. Perhaps He has granted me more time in this world, while the time of my loved ones had come to an end. Our journey together ended here, but I pray we will reunite in paradise," he said.

On that fateful night, Keela had two guests also in the house besides six family members. During the incident, he lost his wife Safia Begum, son Sajad Ahmed, Haq Nawaz and Shahnawaz (twins), daughter Khalida Kousar and her son Sufian Yasir, aunt Banoo Bi and nephew Muhammad Akram. He is survived by his eldest son, who studies in Jammu and a married daughter who was at her in-laws home at the time.

"My twin sons used to stay in our other house in the main market Surankote with my elder daughter, where they used to go to school, but due to vacations they had come home to relax, but Allah had something else in store for them," he said.

Keela said that in the initial search operation, bodies of guests, aunt and nephew were recovered from the debris of the house, whereas the body of his wife was recovered a few kilometres away from a stream. Only an arm of his son's daughter was recovered, while the rest of his body is still missing.