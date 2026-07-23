'God's Will': Jammu Kashmir Flood Survivor Awaits Recovery Of Bodies Of Loved Ones
Flash floods swept away Haji Muhammad Latief Keela's home in Surankote; five relatives remain missing as search operations continue, reports Amir Tantray.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Jammu: If courage had a name, it would be Haji Muhammad Latief Keela of Surankote, who lost eight family members in flash floods but has accepted the tragedy as the will of God.
His only wish is to retrieve the bodies of missing family members so that he can perform their funeral as per the religious customs. It was on July 19 around 3 AM when Keela came out of his house in Murrah village of Surankote in district Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir amid heavy rain to move his vehicle away from the danger zone as it was parked near a stream.
While he saved his vehicle, a cloudburst-triggered flash flood swept his home where eight other family members, including minors, were in deep sleep.
When he returned, he found nothing but debris all around and floodwaters carrying everything downstream. Talking to ETV Bharat on the phone from his village, Keela said that he has surrendered to God's will.
"Whatever happened was by the will of Almighty Allah. Perhaps He has granted me more time in this world, while the time of my loved ones had come to an end. Our journey together ended here, but I pray we will reunite in paradise," he said.
On that fateful night, Keela had two guests also in the house besides six family members. During the incident, he lost his wife Safia Begum, son Sajad Ahmed, Haq Nawaz and Shahnawaz (twins), daughter Khalida Kousar and her son Sufian Yasir, aunt Banoo Bi and nephew Muhammad Akram. He is survived by his eldest son, who studies in Jammu and a married daughter who was at her in-laws home at the time.
"My twin sons used to stay in our other house in the main market Surankote with my elder daughter, where they used to go to school, but due to vacations they had come home to relax, but Allah had something else in store for them," he said.
Keela said that in the initial search operation, bodies of guests, aunt and nephew were recovered from the debris of the house, whereas the body of his wife was recovered a few kilometres away from a stream. Only an arm of his son's daughter was recovered, while the rest of his body is still missing.
The incident occurred on July 19, and so far only three bodies have been recovered, including that of Keela's wife, aunt and nephew, whereas the bodies of five others are still missing.
"I accept whatever Allah has written for us and have no regret. My only wish is that bodies of other missing persons are retrieved for last rites so that I will be able to offer Fatiha (prayers) for them," Keela said.
Since the incident, Member of Parliament from Anantnag-Poonch Lok Sabha seat Mian Altaf Ahmed, Member of Legislative Assembly Choudhary Muhammad Akram, former DDC Member Shahnawaz Choudhary, officers from district administration Poonch including deputy commissioner, SSP Poonch and others have visited Keela to offer condolences.
A local politician, Mudassar Choudhary, who also met the bereaved family, told ETV Bharat that people were amazed by his courage and unwavering faith to accept the will of God.
"Despite losing eight family members, Haji Latief's belief and surrender to God's will is an example for every other person. Life may be tough, but steadfastness and surrendering to the will of God gives you strength to bear any kind of loss," Choudhary said.
Since July 19, rain fury has claimed 22 lives in Poonch district, with Surankote being the worst-affected area. Out of 22 dead, bodies of seven people are still missing.
In Rajouri district, four lives were also lost due to floods, while four other people were killed in two different incidents on Batote-Kishtwar national highway and Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Due to inclement weather, life in the entire Jammu and Kashmir has come to a standstill, with the Jammu-Srinagar national highway remaining closed for traffic.
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