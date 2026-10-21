ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Delayed Apple Facility For 20 Years. Now Centre Wants Refund Exceeding Project Cost

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government faces a Rs 4.16-crore refund demand from the Centre after a horticulture infrastructure project funded two decades ago failed to take off.

In 2005, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, through the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), sanctioned an integrated pack-house project for horticulture produce at an estimated cost of Rs 3.88 crore.

The project was assigned to the J&K Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (JKHPMC) to set up grading, sorting and packaging facilities, particularly for apples, to improve the marketability of the region’s fruit.

APEDA released the first instalment of Rs 1.42 crore in September 2005 after the signing of an agreement, according to official documents. However, the project missed repeated deadlines--the last being June 2022--prompting the cancellation of the memorandum of understanding between the J&K government and the central authority.

"Due to prolonged delays, cost escalation and obsolescence of the technology required in the pack-house compared with existing pack-house technology for apples, it was decided to cancel the MoU,” the document said.

APEDA observed that JKHPMC had failed to operationalise the project and has now sought refund of the released amount along with 10 per cent interest. Invoking Rule 231 of the General Financial Rules, 2017, it has demanded over Rs 4.16 crore including interest on the initial instalment.