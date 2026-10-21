Jammu Kashmir Delayed Apple Facility For 20 Years. Now Centre Wants Refund Exceeding Project Cost
Centre's APEDA has demanded over Rs 4.16 crore, including interest on the initial instalment of Rs 1.42 crore.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government faces a Rs 4.16-crore refund demand from the Centre after a horticulture infrastructure project funded two decades ago failed to take off.
In 2005, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, through the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), sanctioned an integrated pack-house project for horticulture produce at an estimated cost of Rs 3.88 crore.
The project was assigned to the J&K Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (JKHPMC) to set up grading, sorting and packaging facilities, particularly for apples, to improve the marketability of the region’s fruit.
APEDA released the first instalment of Rs 1.42 crore in September 2005 after the signing of an agreement, according to official documents. However, the project missed repeated deadlines--the last being June 2022--prompting the cancellation of the memorandum of understanding between the J&K government and the central authority.
"Due to prolonged delays, cost escalation and obsolescence of the technology required in the pack-house compared with existing pack-house technology for apples, it was decided to cancel the MoU,” the document said.
APEDA observed that JKHPMC had failed to operationalise the project and has now sought refund of the released amount along with 10 per cent interest. Invoking Rule 231 of the General Financial Rules, 2017, it has demanded over Rs 4.16 crore including interest on the initial instalment.
The authority also noted that the J&K government had not responded to its reminders since 2023, which it said indicated that JKHPMC was unable to execute the project.
Horticulture is a mainstay of J&K’s economy, with over seven lakh families (35 lakh people) associated with the sector. It contributes around 10 per cent to the Union Territory's GDP and generates an estimated annual income of about Rs 10,000 crore, according to official data. Officials estimate that one hectare of orchard generates about 400 man-days of employment annually.
The proposed unit was expected to develop post-harvest infrastructure for grading, sorting and packaging fruit, including apples, to enhance their market value.
A senior horticulture department officer told ETV Bharat that the centrally sponsored funds must be used for the sanctioned project and returned if the project fails.
"The executing agency can allocate the amount to another state or project. But now, it has to be examined whether the interest can be written off,” the officer said, adding that the government may take up the issue with the concerned ministry to seek a waiver.
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