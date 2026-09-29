ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Faces Flood Threat As Govt Identifies 68 Glacial Lakes As Potentially Dangerous

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has acknowledged a growing threat from Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in parts of the Union Territory and identified 68 glacial lakes as potentially dangerous.

The authorities are, however, working on a real-time early warning system while having taken into account scientific studies on GLOF risks.

​The government has said that GLOF risk is linked to rising temperatures, accelerated glacier melt and the expansion of glacial lakes. It identified Kishtwar, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Anantnag among the districts facing the risk.

The details were provided in a written response to a question by Tanvir Sadiq, National Conference MLA from Zadibal, in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The question sought information on the growing threat from glacial lake outburst floods, scientific assessments, monitoring systems, evacuation routes, mock drills, communication networks, and district-level preparedness.

The response also provides an account of the steps Jammu and Kashmir is taking to prepare for a hazard that has become an increasing concern across the Himalayan region.

​GLOFs occur when water stored in or around a glacial lake is suddenly released. The resulting flood can affect areas downstream, threatening settlements, roads, bridges, power infrastructure and other facilities located along mountain valleys.

For Jammu and Kashmir, the issue has significance beyond individual lakes because several communities and critical infrastructure are located downstream of high-altitude areas.

In response to Sadiq’s question on whether the threat posed by GLOFs had assumed alarming proportions because of rising temperatures, accelerated glacier melt and the expansion of glacial lakes, the government replied: "Yes."

It said, "Due to the escalating threat posed by fast-rising global temperatures, accelerated glacier melt, and the expansion of glacial lakes, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has acknowledged the increasing risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in some districts viz., Kishtwar, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Anantnag."

​The acknowledgement comes as Himalayan states and Union Territories increasingly focus on hazards associated with changing mountain environments. Jammu and Kashmir's geography makes the issue particularly important because its high-altitude terrain is dotted with numerous glacial and alpine lakes, while populated valleys and infrastructure lie further downstream.

​The government said it has taken cognisance of multiple assessments conducted by leading scientific bodies. The University of Kashmir has identified 616 glacial lakes across 12 districts, according to the government response. These lakes cover an area of 28.62 square kilometers. Of the total, 68 have been identified as Potentially Dangerous Glacial Lakes (PDGLs), using criteria established by the National Disaster Management Authority.

​The government has also created institutional mechanisms to assess and monitor the lakes. A dedicated Core Committee was established through Government Order No 71-JK(DMRRR), dated September 24, 2024. The committee was tasked with focusing on specific actions and studies related to high-risk glacial lakes in Jammu and Kashmir.

​The committee subsequently categorised 24 high-priority lakes into Category A, Category B and Category C using 17 risk parameters.

​The National Remote Sensing Centre has separately mapped 546 glacial lakes covering 20.25 hectares, according to the government.

​Other institutions have also contributed to the assessment. The Central Water Commission, State Disaster Management authorities and Indian Institutes of Technology have mapped and ranked high-risk or high-susceptibility lakes.

​Among the lakes specifically mentioned in the response are Gangabal, Kousar Nag, Harnag, Mundiksar, Hangu Lake, Boud Sar and Sheshnag.

​The identification of high-risk lakes is important because the danger from a glacial lake depends not only on the size of the lake but also on factors such as the stability of the surrounding terrain, the condition of the natural dam, potential triggers, and the vulnerability of areas downstream.

The government said it has selected the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) as the lead technical agency for Jammu and Kashmir to design and implement an indigenous GIS-based GLOF Early Warning System.

​A Memorandum of Agreement has been framed and is under process. ​The proposed system is intended to combine lake-level monitoring, weather information, visual surveillance and digital decision-support tools.

According to the government, the agreement will cover water-level monitoring sensor buoy systems with satellite communication. ​It will also include Automatic Weather Stations equipped with sensors for “ambient temperature, humidity, wind, and snow depth.”

Another component will be Glacial Lake Vision Units equipped with camera modules and deformation detection hardware. ​A web portal and Spatial Decision Support System are also planned for real-time monitoring and alert dissemination. ​Such a system would provide authorities with multiple sources of information rather than relying on a single warning indicator. The government's plan also points to the importance of communications in remote mountain areas where conventional networks can be difficult to maintain.

​A UT-level Focused GLOF Monitoring Committee was constituted under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary, Home Department, through Government Order No. 930-JK(GAD) of 2024 dated April 4, 2024. ​The committee has been tasked with overseeing glacial lake surveillance, desktop satellite monitoring, field expeditions and risk mitigation.