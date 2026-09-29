Jammu Kashmir Faces Flood Threat As Govt Identifies 68 Glacial Lakes As Potentially Dangerous
The government has said that risks of glacial lake outburst floods were linked to rising temperatures, accelerated glacier melt and the expansion of glacial lakes.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has acknowledged a growing threat from Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in parts of the Union Territory and identified 68 glacial lakes as potentially dangerous.
The authorities are, however, working on a real-time early warning system while having taken into account scientific studies on GLOF risks.
The government has said that GLOF risk is linked to rising temperatures, accelerated glacier melt and the expansion of glacial lakes. It identified Kishtwar, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Anantnag among the districts facing the risk.
The details were provided in a written response to a question by Tanvir Sadiq, National Conference MLA from Zadibal, in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The question sought information on the growing threat from glacial lake outburst floods, scientific assessments, monitoring systems, evacuation routes, mock drills, communication networks, and district-level preparedness.
The response also provides an account of the steps Jammu and Kashmir is taking to prepare for a hazard that has become an increasing concern across the Himalayan region.
GLOFs occur when water stored in or around a glacial lake is suddenly released. The resulting flood can affect areas downstream, threatening settlements, roads, bridges, power infrastructure and other facilities located along mountain valleys.
For Jammu and Kashmir, the issue has significance beyond individual lakes because several communities and critical infrastructure are located downstream of high-altitude areas.
In response to Sadiq’s question on whether the threat posed by GLOFs had assumed alarming proportions because of rising temperatures, accelerated glacier melt and the expansion of glacial lakes, the government replied: "Yes."
It said, "Due to the escalating threat posed by fast-rising global temperatures, accelerated glacier melt, and the expansion of glacial lakes, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has acknowledged the increasing risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in some districts viz., Kishtwar, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Anantnag."
The acknowledgement comes as Himalayan states and Union Territories increasingly focus on hazards associated with changing mountain environments. Jammu and Kashmir's geography makes the issue particularly important because its high-altitude terrain is dotted with numerous glacial and alpine lakes, while populated valleys and infrastructure lie further downstream.
The government said it has taken cognisance of multiple assessments conducted by leading scientific bodies. The University of Kashmir has identified 616 glacial lakes across 12 districts, according to the government response. These lakes cover an area of 28.62 square kilometers. Of the total, 68 have been identified as Potentially Dangerous Glacial Lakes (PDGLs), using criteria established by the National Disaster Management Authority.
The government has also created institutional mechanisms to assess and monitor the lakes. A dedicated Core Committee was established through Government Order No 71-JK(DMRRR), dated September 24, 2024. The committee was tasked with focusing on specific actions and studies related to high-risk glacial lakes in Jammu and Kashmir.
The committee subsequently categorised 24 high-priority lakes into Category A, Category B and Category C using 17 risk parameters.
The National Remote Sensing Centre has separately mapped 546 glacial lakes covering 20.25 hectares, according to the government.
Other institutions have also contributed to the assessment. The Central Water Commission, State Disaster Management authorities and Indian Institutes of Technology have mapped and ranked high-risk or high-susceptibility lakes.
Among the lakes specifically mentioned in the response are Gangabal, Kousar Nag, Harnag, Mundiksar, Hangu Lake, Boud Sar and Sheshnag.
The identification of high-risk lakes is important because the danger from a glacial lake depends not only on the size of the lake but also on factors such as the stability of the surrounding terrain, the condition of the natural dam, potential triggers, and the vulnerability of areas downstream.
The government said it has selected the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) as the lead technical agency for Jammu and Kashmir to design and implement an indigenous GIS-based GLOF Early Warning System.
A Memorandum of Agreement has been framed and is under process. The proposed system is intended to combine lake-level monitoring, weather information, visual surveillance and digital decision-support tools.
According to the government, the agreement will cover water-level monitoring sensor buoy systems with satellite communication. It will also include Automatic Weather Stations equipped with sensors for “ambient temperature, humidity, wind, and snow depth.”
Another component will be Glacial Lake Vision Units equipped with camera modules and deformation detection hardware. A web portal and Spatial Decision Support System are also planned for real-time monitoring and alert dissemination. Such a system would provide authorities with multiple sources of information rather than relying on a single warning indicator. The government's plan also points to the importance of communications in remote mountain areas where conventional networks can be difficult to maintain.
A UT-level Focused GLOF Monitoring Committee was constituted under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary, Home Department, through Government Order No. 930-JK(GAD) of 2024 dated April 4, 2024. The committee has been tasked with overseeing glacial lake surveillance, desktop satellite monitoring, field expeditions and risk mitigation.
The government said the committee has conducted five meetings to review and coordinate measures relating to surveillance, risk assessment, mitigation and early warning. At its first meeting on April 24, 2024, C-DAC was unanimously nominated as the lead technical agency for Jammu and Kashmir for advising on and executing GLOF mitigation measures and undertaking expeditions to high-risk glacial lakes.
The meeting also decided to undertake aerial and helicopter reconnaissance of the Amarnath Yatra routes to assess GLOF, landslide and avalanche risks. Further, the Geological Survey of India has been asked to provide relevant landslide vulnerability assessments, while the issue of proper classification of glacial lakes was also taken up with the National Disaster Management Authority.
At the second meeting on July 4, 2024, authorities decided to adopt categorisation of glacial lakes in accordance with NDMA criteria. The government said it was also decided to finalise an inventory of GLOF-vulnerable lakes based on hazard profiles, risk assessments and geographical considerations.
A joint technical exercise involving Kashmir University, C-DAC and NDMA was proposed to finalise the high-threat lake list. A decision on expert reconnaissance expeditions to identified high-risk lakes was also taken. The third meeting, held on September 12, 2024, resulted in the formation of a core sub-committee headed by C-DAC. Its task was to establish uniform criteria and finalise high-, medium- and low-risk lake rosters.
The government said participation by Aapda Mitras, the State Disaster Response Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Civil Defence in field expeditions and emergency response planning was emphasised during the meeting of the GLOF Monitoring Committee. The meeting also called for sensitisation of Panchayati Raj Institutions and community awareness.
Authorities decided to prepare GLOF awareness material in vernacular languages and integrate GLOF-related information into the Disaster Risk Database and Decision Support System.
The focus on local communities reflects the fact that a warning system has value only when people downstream receive the alert and know what action to take.
At the fourth meeting of the GLOF Monitoring Committee. on December 2, 2024, it was decided to conduct an expert expedition to Kounsar Nag from the Aharbal side.
DDMA consultants were tasked with preparing district-wise GLOF Action Plans and conducting regular mock drills involving Aapda Mitras and local communities.
The meeting also considered formalising the MoA or MoU with C-DAC, preparing a comprehensive Detailed Project Report for the GLOF Early Warning System, identifying funding avenues, strengthening Emergency Operations Centre manpower and building capacity for EWS data management.
At the fifth meeting on August 28, 2025, the government said the Core Committee would finalise institutions and time-bound schedules for scientific expeditions to all identified high-risk glacial lakes.
The EWS and Automatic Weather Station agreement with C-DAC was to be finalised on priority. District-level teams were directed to undertake downstream hazard, vulnerability and risk assessment within one month, with the required technical training.
The DDMAs have also been directed to formulate and implement actionable GLOF risk-reduction plans for downstream areas. The government said coordination has also been initiated with local ITBP and armed forces outposts located near high-risk lakes.
These outposts are intended to operate manual early warning networks for immediate alerting of downstream areas. The arrangement provides an additional layer of communication for communities located near vulnerable lakes while the proposed technology-based system is being developed.
In remote Himalayan terrain, the availability of multiple warning channels can be significant because access, communications, and weather conditions can change quickly. The government also replied "Yes" when asked whether evacuation routes, mock drills, communication systems and district-level response plans had been prepared for areas vulnerable to GLOFs.
The response further stated: "Regular GLOF mock drills involving Aapda Mitra volunteers, line departments, and local populations are to be conducted to boost community preparedness."
The District Disaster Management Authorities have been tasked with preparing comprehensive district-specific GLOF Action Plans. These plans are to include detailed downstream risk assessments, mitigation measures and customised response strategies.
The government said directives have been issued to DDMAs to map vulnerable downstream villages, hamlets and critical infrastructure while also identifying evacuation locations. This includes identifying where people would move if an alert were issued and mapping the infrastructure that could be affected by a sudden flood. The government also outlined measures to improve awareness among people living downstream.
It said informative vernacular pamphlets provided by NDMA and localised awareness campaigns led by the Rural Development Department are being used to educate local Panchayati Raj Institutions and downstream communities. The campaigns cover evacuation protocols and GLOF preparedness. The DDMAs, along with SDRF and NDRF, have been mandated to conduct regular mock drills in vulnerable areas.
The government said these measures are intended to improve community preparedness and strengthen coordination among local residents, volunteers, district authorities, and emergency response agencies.
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