Jammu Kashmir Extends Eid Holidays; NC Takes Swipe At BJP-Led West Bengal Govt
Jammu and Kashmir extends Eid holidays to three days after which NC criticises BJP-led West Bengal for reducing Eid leave.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has extended the Eid holiday in the union territory to three days, with the ruling National Conference (NC) drawing a comparison with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led West Bengal government over its decision to curtail Eid holidays.
The order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) announced special casual leave for the government employees in the region, extending the holiday on Eid-ul-Adha.
The decision came after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah returned to the civil secretariat following an over-a-week-long personal visit to London.
Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Zil Hajj (also known as Dhul-Hijjah). Also called Eid-Ud-Zuha, this major Islamic festival is known as Bakrid in the Indian subcontinent and is observed over three days.
The festival commemorates the sacrifice of Prophet Abraham's (PBUH) willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah thousands of years ago, with Muslims worldwide offering the animal sacrifice as a ritual.
In J&K, Eid will fall on Wednesday, a day ahead of several other states across the country.
The NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar took a swipe at the BJP government in West Bengal over scrapping Eid holidays. But the Omar Abdullah-led government extended an additional holiday to employees on Eid, he added.
“God forbid if the BJP had come to power here also, people would have to rush to their offices with their Qurbani baskets in their hands,” Dar added.
The BJP government in Bengal cancelled an additional holiday for Eid-ul-Adha announced by the former Mamata Banerjee-led government and restricted the holiday only to the day of the festival.
In the meantime, the Chief Minister held a series of official engagements at the civil secretariat on Monday. Last week, the BJP had issued a ‘missing’ poster campaign seeking the whereabouts of the Chief Minister after he went abroad.
On Monday, Abdullah handed over regularisation orders to Contingent Paid Workers (CPWs) of the School Education Department from the Ganderbal and Bandipora districts.
The Chief Minister expressed hope that these employees would continue to work with sincerity, commitment and dedication towards strengthening the department and improving public service delivery.
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