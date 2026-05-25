ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Extends Eid Holidays; NC Takes Swipe At BJP-Led West Bengal Govt

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has extended the Eid holiday in the union territory to three days, with the ruling National Conference (NC) drawing a comparison with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led West Bengal government over its decision to curtail Eid holidays.

The order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) announced special casual leave for the government employees in the region, extending the holiday on Eid-ul-Adha.

The decision came after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah returned to the civil secretariat following an over-a-week-long personal visit to London.

Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Zil Hajj (also known as Dhul-Hijjah). Also called Eid-Ud-Zuha, this major Islamic festival is known as Bakrid in the Indian subcontinent and is observed over three days.

The festival commemorates the sacrifice of Prophet Abraham's (PBUH) willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah thousands of years ago, with Muslims worldwide offering the animal sacrifice as a ritual.

In J&K, Eid will fall on Wednesday, a day ahead of several other states across the country.