ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir DGP Warns ISI-Backed Syndicate Over Smuggling Narcotics Into India

Srinagar: Promising decisive action against narco-terror syndicates, Jammu and Kashmir Police identified a Pakistan-based narcotics smuggler for pushing drugs into India, warning they will get him and dismantle his infrastructure.

“A warning to Pakistan-based Shehzad Bhatti, an acolyte and partner of the ISI (Pakistan spy agency) in pumping narcotics into India. We will hunt and hound you and your associates. "We will decimate your evil infrastructure,” said J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat.

According to him, while the Jammu and Kashmir Police are fighting Pakistani-sponsored terrorism on one hand, they are equally focused on combating narco-terrorism emanating from across the border.

The warning comes amid the ongoing 100-day anti-drug campaign launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on April 11, an aggressive push against drug peddlers and their proceeds in the region.

The top cop said NDPS cases have seen a sevenfold increase compared to last year, with over 800 people arrested in 724 cases in the last month alone.

Among the most wanted who were arrested are Gulzar Ahmed, alias ‘Love Gujar', and Avneet Singh, alias 'Nagin'. The duo, based in Jammu, was wanted in 28 and 17 cases, respectively.