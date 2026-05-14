Jammu Kashmir DGP Warns ISI-Backed Syndicate Over Smuggling Narcotics Into India
Jammu Kashmir Police target Pakistan-based narco-terrorists, arresting key suspects, seizing drugs, and dismantling their infrastructure amid a robust anti-drug campaign.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Srinagar: Promising decisive action against narco-terror syndicates, Jammu and Kashmir Police identified a Pakistan-based narcotics smuggler for pushing drugs into India, warning they will get him and dismantle his infrastructure.
“A warning to Pakistan-based Shehzad Bhatti, an acolyte and partner of the ISI (Pakistan spy agency) in pumping narcotics into India. We will hunt and hound you and your associates. "We will decimate your evil infrastructure,” said J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat.
According to him, while the Jammu and Kashmir Police are fighting Pakistani-sponsored terrorism on one hand, they are equally focused on combating narco-terrorism emanating from across the border.
The warning comes amid the ongoing 100-day anti-drug campaign launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on April 11, an aggressive push against drug peddlers and their proceeds in the region.
The top cop said NDPS cases have seen a sevenfold increase compared to last year, with over 800 people arrested in 724 cases in the last month alone.
Among the most wanted who were arrested are Gulzar Ahmed, alias ‘Love Gujar', and Avneet Singh, alias 'Nagin'. The duo, based in Jammu, was wanted in 28 and 17 cases, respectively.
“J&K police have seized 667 kilograms of narcotics and 90,000 units of psychotropic substances. Preventive action has been taken against 24 habitual drug offenders. 97 properties worth Rs 41.85 crores linked with narcotics have been identified and attached,” Prabhat told the media.
The DGP said for the first time properties were attached outside Jammu and Kashmir, including one each in Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Chandigarh.
According to Prabhat, at least 41 properties worth nearly Rs 15 crore identified as proceeds of the narcotics trade were demolished following the legal process during the ongoing ‘Nasha Mukt Abiyan' campaign.
Spelling out action against drug peddlers, Prabhat said authorities have cancelled or suspended the driving licences of 162 people involved in narcotics. Also, 92 registration certificates of vehicles have been cancelled or suspended. 117 kanals of land with illicit poppy and cannabis cultivation were destroyed.
“Ten passports have been recommended for being impounded,” Prabhat added.
Also Read