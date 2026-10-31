ETV Bharat / bharat

‘A New Journey Began': Omar Abdullah Ties Knot With Journalist Nidhi Razdan

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has tied the knot with journalist Nidhi Razdan, with the couple announcing their marriage on Saturday.

Omar shared a short but heartfelt post on his X account, tagging Nidhi and writing, “A new journey began yesterday”. He also tagged Nidhi in the post and added a ring emoji to the announcement.

Nidhi responded with a playful message of her own, writing, “It's done, bro”. She also tagged Omar and added the same emoji as well.

The announcements were accompanied by photographs offering a glimpse of the couple in wedding attires.

In one of the pictures, Nidhi is seen wearing a richly detailed red traditional outfit adorned with intricate gold and silver embroidery. She completed the look with a matching dupatta and statement jewellery. Omar, meanwhile, opted for a navy-blue bandhgala suit, accessorised with a matching pocket square.

The newlyweds were photographed together on a wooden staircase, with the traditional interiors providing an elegant backdrop to the occasion.

Other photographs captured Nidhi in a graceful sage-green silk saree featuring delicate golden floral patterns. She paired it with a cream-gold blouse, a traditional maang tikka and stacked bangles. Intricate mehndi designs on her hands added to the traditional touch.

Omar complemented her look in a grey-taupe kurta suit layered with a textured cream Nehru jacket and a neatly folded pocket square.