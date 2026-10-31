‘A New Journey Began': Omar Abdullah Ties Knot With Journalist Nidhi Razdan
Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah and journalist Nidhi Razdan have confirmed the news of their marriage on social media by sharing images in wedding attires.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has tied the knot with journalist Nidhi Razdan, with the couple announcing their marriage on Saturday.
Omar shared a short but heartfelt post on his X account, tagging Nidhi and writing, “A new journey began yesterday”. He also tagged Nidhi in the post and added a ring emoji to the announcement.
Nidhi responded with a playful message of her own, writing, “It's done, bro”. She also tagged Omar and added the same emoji as well.
A new journey began yesterday 💍@Nidhi https://t.co/BXbdLq2d1H— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 31, 2026
The announcements were accompanied by photographs offering a glimpse of the couple in wedding attires.
In one of the pictures, Nidhi is seen wearing a richly detailed red traditional outfit adorned with intricate gold and silver embroidery. She completed the look with a matching dupatta and statement jewellery. Omar, meanwhile, opted for a navy-blue bandhgala suit, accessorised with a matching pocket square.
The newlyweds were photographed together on a wooden staircase, with the traditional interiors providing an elegant backdrop to the occasion.
Other photographs captured Nidhi in a graceful sage-green silk saree featuring delicate golden floral patterns. She paired it with a cream-gold blouse, a traditional maang tikka and stacked bangles. Intricate mehndi designs on her hands added to the traditional touch.
It’s done bro 💍 @OmarAbdullah https://t.co/I3V5HnCz7C— Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) October 31, 2026
Omar complemented her look in a grey-taupe kurta suit layered with a textured cream Nehru jacket and a neatly folded pocket square.
Beyond their wedding attire, the photographs offered glimpses of the couple's relaxed and joyful moments together. In one frame, Nidhi is seen breaking into spontaneous laughter, her head tilted back in delight, while Omar shares the moment with an equally broad smile.
Another set of photographs shows them posing against a backdrop decorated with cascading pink and white roses. Their expressions, ranging from cheerful laughter to warm smiles, reflected the happiness of the occasion and the ease they shared.
While neither has disclosed details about the venue or the ceremony, the couple's social media announcements suggest that the wedding ceremony took place on Friday (October 30).
However, sources close to the couple said a reception is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on Saturday evening, with only close friends and family members expected to attend.
The marriage marks the second for both Omar and Nidhi. Omar was previously married to Payal Nath on September 1, 1994. The former couple has two sons, Zahir and Zamir. They reportedly began living separately in 2009, with Omar publicly confirming their separation in September 2011.
Their divorce proceedings remained unresolved for several years. In July 2026, the Supreme Court agreed to dissolve their marriage after both parties reached an amicable settlement through mediation and jointly sought a divorce by mutual consent under Article 142 of the Constitution.
Nidhi was earlier married to journalist and writer Neelesh Misra. The two reportedly tied the knot in 2005 before separating and obtaining a divorce in 2007.
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