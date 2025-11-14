ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Bypolls: The Independent Candidate Everyone Is Talking About

Srinagar: For much of Friday, calls to Jibran Firdous Dar's phone went unanswered. The 35-year-old independent candidate from Hyderpora switched it off soon after the Budgam bypoll results were declared. But even in silence, he made his presence felt. A video quietly uploaded to his Facebook page told his story better than any victory speech.

“Assalamualaikum Budgam ke logon ko meri taraf se salaam…" he began, thanking every mother, sister, elder and young voter who backed him. He promised to value every vote, care for every household and, in a striking twist, offered even more attention to those who did not support him. "Unko hum zyada dekhbhal karenge… Taaki agli baar woh bhi motivate ho," he said.

For someone written off as a long-shot outsider, Dar's performance was anything but ordinary. He secured 7,152 votes, 11.33 per cent, finishing third in a contest dominated by Kashmir's heavyweight political families. PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi won with 21,576 votes, and NC's Aga Syed Mahmood Al Mosavi finished second with 17,098.

Yet it was Dar, the mechanical engineer who once tried his hand at acting, who walked away with the political spotlight.

Before Budgam knew him as a politician, Mumbai knew him as a crew member, performer and struggler who refused to give up. Dar says he moved to the city in 2016, working with MTV, Reliance Entertainment, Netflix and Five Faces Production. He managed to act in a few Netflix projects and shared stage appearances with more than 150 Bollywood stars. He had to return due to the pandemic.

And a bigger calling tugged at him — public life.