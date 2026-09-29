Jammu Kashmir Assembly Speaker Terms Letters By Bureaucrats Forbidding Discussion On Statehood Resolution As ‘Outreach’
Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, takes exception to the letters written by officials forbidding debate on statehood resolution.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 9:16 PM IST
Srinagar: Describing the letter from the Chief Secretary not to hold the debate on statehood resolution in the legislative assembly as a bureaucratic overreach, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said he ignored the missive because it lacked nod from the law minister.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Speaker Rather said that he did not take any notice of the letter from the bureaucrats because it was without the approval of the concerned minister. “A minister can write such a letter to the Speaker of the assembly, but a secretary cannot pass any order independently without approval from a minister,” Rather told ETV Bharat.
“That is why I did not take any notice of the communication because the concerned minister’s opinion was not taken,” he said. Rather said that such bureaucratic overreach should not have happened.
The revelation about the letter sent to the Speaker was made by the chief minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the law minister of the Union Territory.
Omar was explaining how, without statehood, an elected government is run by the bureaucracy. On Monday, Congress, the ruling party National Conference’s alliance partner, sought discussion over the letter sent to the Speaker from the bureaucrats against discussing the statehood resolution.
Congress legislator from Bandipora and Chief Whip of the party in the legislature Nizam-u-Din Bhat raised the issue today in the House, arguing how can the bureaucrats “dare to challenge the assembly which has come through the electoral process”.
“They (bureaucrats) are challenging the authority of the Speaker; then what is our role? This is absolutely unconstitutional. That letter should be made part of the record and should be put for discussion,” Bhat said.
He said that the procedure is not even mentioned in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019. “Is this legislator a panchayat or a panchayat board,” he said, while citing Article 239 of the Indian Constitution.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bhat said that, as a member of the legislature, he wanted to know whether it was a direction or suggestion from the Chief Secretary and Law Secretary. “Can bureaucrats give suggestions or directions to the legislature?” he said.
“We wanted to know on whose directions it was done. The Chief Secretary and Law Secretary cannot write it on their own. Was it at the behest of the Lieutenant Governor or Delhi. Was any constitutional route adopted?” Bhat said, adding that it needs a discussion. “But the speaker remained silent.”
The Speaker, however, said that the assembly can discuss it “anytime”. “We have only one day left. If the members want to discuss it further I can allow them if there is time,” he told ETV Bharat when asked about the discussion sought by the Congress legislator.
But the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to support the communication from the officials to the speaker. “When the matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court, the country’s largest panchayat will take a decision, the assembly does not have any domain to discuss it. There must be a legal flaw due to which the officials have sent a communication to the Speaker,” BJP legislator S S Slathia told ETV Bharat.
“The CM should introspect and hold the reins of the bureaucracy and ask them the reasons. This government is not able to deliver on its promises,” Slathia said.
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