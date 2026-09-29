ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Speaker Terms Letters By Bureaucrats Forbidding Discussion On Statehood Resolution As ‘Outreach’

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather. ( ETV Bharat )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 3 Min Read

Srinagar: Describing the letter from the Chief Secretary not to hold the debate on statehood resolution in the legislative assembly as a bureaucratic overreach, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said he ignored the missive because it lacked nod from the law minister.

​Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Speaker Rather said that he did not take any notice of the letter from the bureaucrats because it was without the approval of the concerned minister. “A minister can write such a letter to the Speaker of the assembly, but a secretary cannot pass any order independently without approval from a minister,” Rather told ETV Bharat. ​“That is why I did not take any notice of the communication because the concerned minister’s opinion was not taken,” he said. Rather said that such bureaucratic overreach should not have happened. Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather. (ETV Bharat) ​The revelation about the letter sent to the Speaker was made by the chief minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the law minister of the Union Territory. Omar was explaining how, without statehood, an elected government is run by the bureaucracy. On Monday, Congress, the ruling party National Conference’s alliance partner, sought discussion over the letter sent to the Speaker from the bureaucrats against discussing the statehood resolution. Congress legislator from Bandipora and Chief Whip of the party in the legislature Nizam-u-Din Bhat raised the issue today in the House, arguing how can the bureaucrats “dare to challenge the assembly which has come through the electoral process”.