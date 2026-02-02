ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Session Set To Be Stormy As BJP Joins National Law University Protest

Proceedings on the opening day commenced with obituary references, with the Speaker and MLAs paying tributes to recently deceased legislators, including former legislator Ghulam Mohammad Khan and former Legislative Council member Khwaja Ghulam Mohammad Lone.

Sharma, along with party MLAs Advocate R S Pathania, Shagun Parihar and Devyani Rana, extended full support to the 25-day-long agitation at the university campus. “We will demand a National Law University in Jammu during the Assembly session. We are with you. This is not just your battle but also that of the entire Jammu region,” Sharma said.

On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma, asserted that they would raise the issue of the National Law University in the Legislative Assembly. They also joined the Jammu University students protesting for the demand.

The session began with an address by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, which outlined the administration's priorities and vision for the coming year. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather will table a copy of the address in the House.

Srinagar: The budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly began on Monday amid heightened political activity, with the opposition prepared to corner the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led government on a range of issues in the House.

This is the second budget session of the Union Territory government led by CM Abdullah, who is also handling the finance portfolio. He is scheduled to present the budget for the financial year 2026–27 on February 6.

The session is also expected to witness heated debates over the demand for a separate Jammu state, the withdrawal of the Letter of Permission granted to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence by the National Medical Commission, and the framing of business rules for the elected government.

Speculation has continued over whether the Centre has approved the proposed business rules submitted by the Jammu and Kashmir government. However, no official confirmation had been issued until the start of the session.

The opposition is likely to mount a strong attack on the government over what it describes as unfulfilled budget promises. Key among them are the pledge to provide 200 units of free electricity per month to families covered under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana and the pace of recruitment to vacant posts across the public sector.

According to the provisional calendar issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the fifth session of the House will have 22 sittings spread over a total period of 62 days, making it the longest budget session held so far. The session includes a 35-day recess from February 20 to March 26 in view of the holy month of Ramadan, followed by Eid-ul-Fitr.

After the presentation of the Annual Financial Statement for 2026–27 and the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for 2025–26 on February 6, a general discussion on the budget will begin on February 7. The debate will resume on February 9 after a Sunday break and continue on February 9 and 10. The Chief Minister is scheduled to reply to the general discussion on February 10.

The passage of the budget has been scheduled for March 27, following the recess, with the day reserved for the consideration and passage of Appropriation Bills. Chief Minister Abdullah had presented his first budget for the Union Territory, amounting to Rs 1.12 lakh crore, on March 7, 2025.