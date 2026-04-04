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J&K Assembly Passes Historic Private Universities Bill; Civil Society, Students Welcome Move

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (R), Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary (C) and Education Minister Sakeena Itoo (R) during the Budget session of the J&K Assembly, in Jammu, on March 30, 2026. ( PTI )

Jammu/Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Saturday passed a historic bill to establish and incorporate private universities in the Union Territory, fulfilling a long-standing demand of civil society and the education sector.

The Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Bill, 2026 (L.A. Bill No. 08 of 2026), published in the extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette, reads, “A bill to provide for the establishment and incorporation of private universities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and to regulate their functioning, management, and academic standards for ensuring quality education and protecting the interests of students.”

The bill, moved by Education Minister Sakeena Itoo, aims to enhance higher education, create governance and regulation frameworks, maintain quality standards, protect student interests, and prevent the commercialisation of education.

After passage, the legislation will now be known as the Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Act, 2026.

According to the official Gazette notification, to establish a private university in Jammu and Kashmir, applicants must meet several criteria. The registering body must have operated for at least three years, focus primarily on education, possess specified financial resources, and not be blacklisted or in default of dues. It must have verified credentials; lawful possession of land and built-up space for at least 30 years; comply with all statutory requirements; and ensure facilities like academic buildings, labs, and libraries. Universities may share resources with others through agreements. Staff appointments must meet UGC standards, along with any additional government conditions.

Jammu and Kashmir has no private university so far, as there was no law governing its functioning, and students had to go to neighbouring Punjab, Haryana or other states to pursue higher studies, which increased the cost of education. Due to limited avenues in the UT and reliance on only government universities, many youths had to leave their studies midway, as not every person could afford to go outside for higher education.

A few MLAs, including National Conference (NC) Mir Saifullah, Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah, Tanvir Sadiq, Congress’s Nizamuddin Bhat and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Balwant Singh Mankotia, had moved amendments. Except for Mankotia, all other legislators withdrew their amendments on the assurance of the Education Minister Itoo to consider their suggestions in the future, but the BJP MLA pressed his amendments. He had demanded a 75 per cent reservation for teaching staff and a 100 per cent reservation for non-teaching staff in private universities for local youth. The House rejected his amendment.

After that, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather put the bill in front of the House, and by voice vote, it was passed.