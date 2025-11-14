ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Bypoll Results: PDP's Aga Muntazir Takes Lead Over NC's Aga Mehmood On Budgam Seat

JKNC candidate for the Budgam Assembly by-poll, Aga Mehmood, on his way to file his nomination papers in Srinagar ( IANS )

Budgam: What could well culminate into a major upset in Kashmir politics, People's Democratic Party(PDP) candidate Aga Muntazir Mehdi has taken a significant lead of over 1000 votes over ruling National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mehmood on the Budgam seat as counting goes on for the high-stakes bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the latest data by the Election Commission, Mehmood had polled a total 4026 votes trailing by 1091 votes behind PDP's Aga Muntazir Mehdi, who had secured 5117 votes by the end of the fourth round. Independent candidate Sameer Bhat, stood third with 1862 votes.

Mehmood's deficit comes after his nephew and sitting NC MP, Aga Ruhullah stayed away from the campaigning over his differences with the ruling party in J&K.

Budgam and Nagrota voted on November 11 after the seats fell vacant. Budgam seat was vacated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as he retained Ganderbal. The sitting MLA of Nagrota Devender Singh Rana died last year, necessitating the polls in both constituencies.