Jammu Kashmir Bypoll Results: PDP's Aga Muntazir Takes Lead Over NC's Aga Mehmood On Budgam Seat
Mehmood's lead comes despite his nephew and sitting NC MP Aga Ruhullah staying away from the campaigning.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 9:51 AM IST|
Updated : November 14, 2025 at 10:51 AM IST
Budgam: What could well culminate into a major upset in Kashmir politics, People's Democratic Party(PDP) candidate Aga Muntazir Mehdi has taken a significant lead of over 1000 votes over ruling National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mehmood on the Budgam seat as counting goes on for the high-stakes bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the latest data by the Election Commission, Mehmood had polled a total 4026 votes trailing by 1091 votes behind PDP's Aga Muntazir Mehdi, who had secured 5117 votes by the end of the fourth round. Independent candidate Sameer Bhat, stood third with 1862 votes.
Mehmood's deficit comes after his nephew and sitting NC MP, Aga Ruhullah stayed away from the campaigning over his differences with the ruling party in J&K.
Budgam and Nagrota voted on November 11 after the seats fell vacant. Budgam seat was vacated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as he retained Ganderbal. The sitting MLA of Nagrota Devender Singh Rana died last year, necessitating the polls in both constituencies.
In Budgam, the counting started at 8 am at Higher Secondary School in Budgam amid tight security arrangements. The police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength for ensuring smooth exercise.
The results will decide the fate of 17 candidates in Budgam where the main contest is between ruling National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party. NC has fielded Aga Syed Mehmood and Aga Muntazir Mehdi of PDP.
Mehmood said he is confident to bag the seat win in the by polls. The result is seen as a verdict on the Omar Abdullah government which completed it first year last month.