ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Alleges Paper Leak In Doda Medical College

“Paper leak in GMC Ghat Doda. This mafia has reached from national level to college level now. Lets see what action is taken against the staff and culprits.,” the MLA wrote and tagged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Health Minister Sakina Itoo.

Taking to his X handle, Malik claimed the mafia's paper leak has reached lower level from national level, in an apparent reference to NEET paper leak, which triggered major protests in Delhi and other parts of the country.

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda Mehraj Malik has alleged a paper leak at Government Medical College (GMC) Doda and demanded action against those responsible.

Soon after Malik’s allegations, the authorities at GMC Doda swung into action and started verifying the claims of paper leak.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, GMC Doda Principal Dr. Dev Raj Dogra said that there were no reports or complaints of paper leak received by them so far. “We are still checking what exactly has happened and why the MLA is alleging this.”

Meanwhile, sources told ETV Bharat that an outsider entered the establishment block of the administrative building of the college on Sunday and opened a locker. “The incident took place in the evening after working hours, which raised the eyebrows as how an outsider got the keys of the block and also of a locker and was able to get some documents as well,” they said.

When contacted Dr. Garima Charak, incharge of the section said that they were verifying the incident and checking the CCTV footage. “We will first probe it before commenting or reaching any conclusion. Gathering and verifying the evidence is crucial,” he said.