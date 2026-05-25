ETV Bharat / bharat

After Demolition Of Tribal Homes, Jammu Kashmir Govt To Clear Pending FRA Claims

Srinagar: Days after the demolition of tribal homes in Jammu city by the Forest Department, which led to protests from political leaders, the Jammu and Kashmir government has asked the Tribal Affairs Department to step up awareness campaigns regarding the Forest Rights Act (FRA) and also clear the pending claims over the land rights.

Forest ​Minister Javed Ahmed Rana said he has directed officials to ensure “greater public outreach” and awareness campaigns among tribals regarding the FRA. Rana said he has asked for the settlement of all the pending claims and also to make functional the block, district, and UT-level committees, which have been constituted under the FRA for the disposal of cases.

The directions followed after more than 30 dwellings of nomads, Gujjars and Bakerwals, were demolished in Raika Bandi in the Sidhra area of Jammu Division last week.

​Director Tribal Affairs, Mohammad Mumtaz Ali, told ETV Bharat that the awareness campaigns regarding the FRA were a continuous exercise. “We hold regular camps regarding the Forest Rights Act. The department regularly monitors the claims submitted by the tribal population at the district and other levels,” Ali said.

​However, tribal activists said that since the implementation of the FRA, NGOs and activists have both carried out awareness campaigns regarding the law and educated people about filing claims. “NGOs and activists have their own role in FRA,” Ali said when asked about the lack of awareness campaigns by the government.