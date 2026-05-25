After Demolition Of Tribal Homes, Jammu Kashmir Govt To Clear Pending FRA Claims
Jammu and Kashmir government to step up awareness about the Forest Rights Act and clear the claims over land use rights.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
Srinagar: Days after the demolition of tribal homes in Jammu city by the Forest Department, which led to protests from political leaders, the Jammu and Kashmir government has asked the Tribal Affairs Department to step up awareness campaigns regarding the Forest Rights Act (FRA) and also clear the pending claims over the land rights.
Forest Minister Javed Ahmed Rana said he has directed officials to ensure “greater public outreach” and awareness campaigns among tribals regarding the FRA. Rana said he has asked for the settlement of all the pending claims and also to make functional the block, district, and UT-level committees, which have been constituted under the FRA for the disposal of cases.
The directions followed after more than 30 dwellings of nomads, Gujjars and Bakerwals, were demolished in Raika Bandi in the Sidhra area of Jammu Division last week.
Director Tribal Affairs, Mohammad Mumtaz Ali, told ETV Bharat that the awareness campaigns regarding the FRA were a continuous exercise. “We hold regular camps regarding the Forest Rights Act. The department regularly monitors the claims submitted by the tribal population at the district and other levels,” Ali said.
However, tribal activists said that since the implementation of the FRA, NGOs and activists have both carried out awareness campaigns regarding the law and educated people about filing claims. “NGOs and activists have their own role in FRA,” Ali said when asked about the lack of awareness campaigns by the government.
The FRA protects tribals and other forest dwellers from eviction as well as demolition of their dhoks and temporary tents, but the action in the Jammu region has raised questions about the implementation of the FRA that was enforced in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020 after the abrogation of articles 370 and 35A.
The tribal people and activists have, however, been accusing the officials of rejecting claims under the FRA for the demarcation of land for individual and community use.
Tribal activist and FRA researcher Zahid Parwaz Choudhary claimed they have passed 5000 resolutions for individual and community rights in the Kashmir Valley and Rajouri and Poonch areas of Jammu, but all have been rejected.
Choudhary said that the committees constituted in different districts had also remained non-functional. “Jammu and Kashmir was the only place where the forest department was the nodal agency for FRA implementation, but after a consistent struggle, the government this year made Tribal Affairs its nodal department,” he said.
In February this year, Rana informed the Jammu and Kashmir assembly that 41,944 claims were received for granting ownership rights of forest land under the FRA, which included 28,925 individual claims and 13,019 community claims in the 20 districts. “The basic rights of tribal communities cannot be snatched, and every action must remain within the framework of law and justice. The rights and dignity of tribal communities must be protected at all costs,” Rana said.
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