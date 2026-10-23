ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Demolitions 'Bypassed Legal Procedure', Probe Report Sent To LG For Action: Forest Minister Javed Rana

Srinagar: Six months after an anti-encroachment drive in Jammu’s Sidhra triggered a political uproar in Jammu and Kashmir, the probe report has found that officials who carried out the demolition drive against Gujjar and Bakerwal population “did not follow the legal procedure”.

Minister for Forests and Tribal Affairs Javed Rana, who had ordered the inquiry by two committees, said he has received the inquiry report, which has established “some shortcomings” during the drive that rendered nearly 40 Gujjar and Bakerwal families homeless in Jammu.

“I have submitted the report to the Chief Minister and to the Lieutenant Governor. The inquiry report has found some shortcoming and legal procedure was not adopted (in those demolitions),” he had told ETV Bharat.

Rana said the government has sought action from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha against the officials who did not follow the procedure. “Due to the dual power system, some things are not in our hands. That is why I have submitted the report to the LG for legal action (against the officials involved in that incident),” he said.

Officials and the district administration in Jammu district had carried out a major anti-encroachment and demolition drive on May 19 this year in the Raika Bandi area of Sidhra on the outskirts of Jammu city. The drive left nearly 40 nomadic Gujjar and Bakerwal families displaced after their temporary hutments were razed down by bulldozers.