Jammu And Kashmir: Cricketer Dies During Match In Doda
After delivering a bowl, Suhail Ahmed felt breathlessness and tried to get back to normal, but his condition kept deteriorating.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 12:34 AM IST|
Updated : July 14, 2026 at 12:43 AM IST
Jammu: A 22-year-old cricketer from the Bhaderwah area of Doda district died on Monday while playing a cricket match in the Bhallesa area of the district after he felt breathlessness.
Locals said that Suhail Ahmed, a resident of Kulshari village of Bhaderwah, was bowling during a match in the Bhallesa Premier League. After delivering a bowl, he felt breathlessness and tried to get back to normal, but his condition kept deteriorating.
“When his fellow cricketers witnessed his uneasiness, they got hold of him, but within minutes, Suhail Ahmed fell unconscious, and while he was being taken to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead," said a local.
The incident occurred around 4 pm. Doctors confirmed that Ahmed suffered a massive cardiac arrest, which ultimately took his life. This is the first such incident in the Chenab valley where a young cricketer died while playing cricket. This incident has sent shivers through the Chenab valley, and people have expressed deep shock.
After performing medical formalities, the body was handed over to his family members. The cricketer will be laid to rest in his native village on Tuesday.