ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu And Kashmir: Cricketer Dies During Match In Doda

Jammu: A 22-year-old cricketer from the Bhaderwah area of Doda district died on Monday while playing a cricket match in the Bhallesa area of the district after he felt breathlessness.

Locals said that Suhail Ahmed, a resident of Kulshari village of Bhaderwah, was bowling during a match in the Bhallesa Premier League. After delivering a bowl, he felt breathlessness and tried to get back to normal, but his condition kept deteriorating.

“When his fellow cricketers witnessed his uneasiness, they got hold of him, but within minutes, Suhail Ahmed fell unconscious, and while he was being taken to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead," said a local.