ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir To Get Hassle-Free Connectivity By 2027 End As J&K Stretch Of Katra-Delhi Expressway Nears Completion

Jammu: The wait for improved road connectivity between the twin capital cities Srinagar and Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir will soon end as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) expects to complete the construction of the remaining part of the project by 2027 end.

The Jammu and Kashmir stretch of the Katra-Amritsar-Delhi expressway will also be ready by the end of next year which will make the travel between Katra and Delhi smooth and less time consuming.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, NHAI Regional Officer (RO) Jammu Radhay Shyam Yadav said that earlier the length of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was 300 kms but with the construction of tunnels and passes, it has been reduced to 245 kms.

"Out of the 245 kms, only 15 kms are left where construction work is in progress and the major portion of 230 kms has already been completed," he said.

The RO claimed that by the end of this month, a 3.5-km-long tunnel between Digdol to Khooni Nallah in Ramban district will be thrown open for the traffic and after that only 11.5 kms will remain under construction.

"The Viaduct ahead of Ramsoo is expected to be completed by June next year and the same deadline is for the tunnel between Marog to Digdol. But if some delays happen due to one or other thing, we expect that by the end of 2027 the tunnel will be completed and the upgradation of Jammu-Srinagar national highway from two-lane to four lane will be completed,' Yadav said.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway, popularly known as NH44, is the lifeline between the twin capital cities where apart from the residents of this Union Territory (UT), tourists and pilgrims from other parts of the country also travel.

Apart from Srinagar-Jammu national highway, another major project of NHAI in Jammu and Kashmir is Katra-Amritsar-Delhi expressway which will reduce the time travel between Katra and Delhi to six hours only. The work on different patches of the expressway in Jammu and Kashmir is currently underway and NHAI is planning to open these patches for traffic gradually after getting completion certificates.