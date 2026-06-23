Jammu Kashmir To Get Hassle-Free Connectivity By 2027 End As J&K Stretch Of Katra-Delhi Expressway Nears Completion
NHAI Regional Officer, Radhey Shyam Yadav said the various tunnels on the highway have reduced it from 300 km to 245 km, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 23, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Jammu: The wait for improved road connectivity between the twin capital cities Srinagar and Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir will soon end as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) expects to complete the construction of the remaining part of the project by 2027 end.
The Jammu and Kashmir stretch of the Katra-Amritsar-Delhi expressway will also be ready by the end of next year which will make the travel between Katra and Delhi smooth and less time consuming.
In an interview with ETV Bharat, NHAI Regional Officer (RO) Jammu Radhay Shyam Yadav said that earlier the length of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was 300 kms but with the construction of tunnels and passes, it has been reduced to 245 kms.
"Out of the 245 kms, only 15 kms are left where construction work is in progress and the major portion of 230 kms has already been completed," he said.
The RO claimed that by the end of this month, a 3.5-km-long tunnel between Digdol to Khooni Nallah in Ramban district will be thrown open for the traffic and after that only 11.5 kms will remain under construction.
"The Viaduct ahead of Ramsoo is expected to be completed by June next year and the same deadline is for the tunnel between Marog to Digdol. But if some delays happen due to one or other thing, we expect that by the end of 2027 the tunnel will be completed and the upgradation of Jammu-Srinagar national highway from two-lane to four lane will be completed,' Yadav said.
The Srinagar-Jammu national highway, popularly known as NH44, is the lifeline between the twin capital cities where apart from the residents of this Union Territory (UT), tourists and pilgrims from other parts of the country also travel.
Apart from Srinagar-Jammu national highway, another major project of NHAI in Jammu and Kashmir is Katra-Amritsar-Delhi expressway which will reduce the time travel between Katra and Delhi to six hours only. The work on different patches of the expressway in Jammu and Kashmir is currently underway and NHAI is planning to open these patches for traffic gradually after getting completion certificates.
"Almost 90 percent work on the first three packages from Balsua in Pathankot to Kathua has been completed and by September - October this year, these packages will be thrown open. The Kunjwani-Satwari stretch in Jammu will also be opened in next four to five months whereas almost 70 percent progress of other two packages from Kunjwani to Domail and Domail to Katra, has been achieved. By the end of next year, we expect to throw it completely open for traffic," the NHAI's head in Jammu informed.
Besides these two major projects, the NHAI is also constructing a 58-km-long Jammu ring road on which work on 55 kms has been completed whereas a three-km-long tunnel is under construction where the NHAI had to deal with a cavity.
With Amarnath yatra also coming up, the NHAI officer believes that they have taken several steps to ensure hassle free movement of vehicles carrying pilgrims.
"A total of nine underpasses are being constructed and out of which eight have already been completed where movement of vehicles will be smooth. Moreover, on Srinagar-Jammu national highway, where the road is still two-way, macadamisation has been done to make it good for commuting," Yadav said.
In 2025, the NH44 suffered huge damage due to unprecedented rainfall due to which the highway caved in at many places and even few bridges were also damaged. Responding to what steps the NHAI has taken to bring the highway back to its original look, the RO said, "All the damaged portions of the road have been repaired and the broken bridges will be thrown open for traffic soon after being fully repaired. A few areas where work on big protection walls is still under progress, the road is trafficable and work is going on full scale."
To ensure commuters get the highest quality service on NH44 and also on expressways, the NHAI is planning to build 20 resting places with advanced facilities for people. "One such facility has already been opened in Qazigund area whereas two more facilities, one in Marhama and another in Jhajjar Kotli are almost ready and will be thrown open for the people soon," the officer said.
Apart from NHAI, few other agencies like National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and highway wing of UT's public works department are also managing a few highways in Jammu and Kashmir. The RO claimed that they are enjoying good coordination with each other and wherever required, they sit together to deliberate on things.
Read More: