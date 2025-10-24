ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu & Kashmir Set For Rajya Sabha Polls Today After A Decade; NC Favourites On Three Seats

Srinagar: After nearly a decade-long gap, Jammu and Kashmir is once again voting to send representatives to the Rajya Sabha. MLAs will cast their votes today to elect four members to the Upper House of the Parliament, ending a four-year vacuum that began in February 2021 when the Union Territory lost its entire representation.

The polling is being conducted at three booths inside the Legislative Assembly complex in Srinagar from 9 AM to 4 PM, with counting scheduled to begin at 5 PM. Officials said the results are expected to be declared within minutes after counting concludes.

The last Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in February 2015, when four members, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nazir Ahmad Laway, late Shamsher Singh Manhas, and Fayaz Ahmad Mir, were elected during the PDP-BJP coalition government. The state's special status was abrogated in August 2019, and the four Rajya Sabha members completed their terms by February 2021. With no elected Assembly in place to form the electoral college, all four seats fell vacant, leaving Jammu and Kashmir without any representation in the Upper House of Parliament for the first time since 1952.

According to the latest political arithmetic, the National Conference (NC) is set to secure a comfortable victory on three of the four seats, buoyed by support from the Congress, PDP, and independent legislators. The NC-led INDIA bloc commands 57 MLAs in the 90-member House, including 41 from NC, six from Congress, six independents, three from the PDP, and one CPI(M) MLA, giving it a clear edge over the BJP's 28 MLAs.