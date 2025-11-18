ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Police Unearth Jaish's Link With Banned Kashmiri Women Terror Group Dukhtaran-E-Millat

Srinagar: The J&K Police's Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Tuesday unearthed a major linkage between the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) with the banned women terror group Dukhtaran-e-Millat during raids at multiple locations in the Valley, sources said.

Official sources said that CIK teams carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir, including Srinagar, Budgam and Kulgam districts in connection with an investigation into fresh terror recruitment by terror outfits.“The CIK teams also carried out searches at the super speciality hospital at Shireen Bagh in Srinagar after obtaining warrants from the court,” sources said, adding that searches are also underway inside the hospital.

The operation is being conducted under court-issued search warrants. Sources said that CIK has successfully unearthed a link between the JeM terror outfit and the banned women's outfit, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, headed by Asiya Andrabi, who was arrested in 2018.

“It is believed that Dr Umar Farooq and his wife, Shahzada, are involved in motivating and recruiting women across Kashmir at the direction of JeM. Shehzada was being used to revive the activities of Dukhtaran-e-Millat while Asiya Andrabi remains in jail,” sources said.