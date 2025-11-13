ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Cops Move Interpol For Red Corner Notice Against Kashmir Doctor

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police has approached Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice against Qazigund-based Dr Muzaffar in connection with the interstate 'white collar' terror module busted earlier this week, officials said on Thursday.

Muzaffar is the brother of Dr Adeel who was amongst the eight people, including three doctors, arrested in the case linked to the Red Fort blast. Of the eight arrested, seven are from Kashmir. Muzaffar's name surfaced during interrogation of those arrested.

They said he was part of the doctors' team that visited Turkiye in 2021 along with Muzammil Ganaie and Umar Nabi, who was driving the explosives-laden car that detonated outside Red Fort on Monday, killing 13 people, according to officials.