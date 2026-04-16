ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu And Kashmir National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi Said The BJP Wants To Turn Bengal Into Kashmir

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said the BJP wants to turn Bengal into Kashmir. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the three Bills - 131st Constitutional Amendment and two laws, Mehdi said, "These are important Bills. We are against delimitation. When Jammu and Kashmir became part of the nation, we demanded protection, but they have been taken away one by one.

From 1947 to today, there has been an imbalance. If we do delimitation, there will be a disadvantage for South India. It is tilted towards the north. After this delimitation, the powers will be with four or five states. The decision of Jammu and Kashmir can be taken by these five states," Mehdi said.

He said that after the Bill is passed, then five states will have the right to decide for Jammu and Kashmir.