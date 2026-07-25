ETV Bharat / bharat

JK: Machail Mata Yatra To Begin On July 28; Daily Pilgrim Cap Set At 8,000

Jammu: The annual Machail Mata Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district has been deferred by three days due to inclement weather, with the pilgrimage now set to commence on July 28, subject to favourable weather conditions, an official said on Saturday. Perched at an altitude of 9,705 feet in the scenic Paddar Valley of Kishtwar, the revered shrine reopened to devotees on April 14 after remaining closed during the winter months.

The 304.7-km Machail Mata Yatra begins in Jammu, with pilgrims travelling almost the entire distance by road before undertaking the final 1.7-km trek on foot to reach the shrine.

To ensure the safety and smooth management of the pilgrimage, the district administration has announced that pilgrims will be allowed to travel only between 5 am and 5 pm while a daily ceiling of 8,000 pilgrims has also been imposed, the official said.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma, the official said, adding registration has been made 100 per cent online and mandatory and an RFID system has been introduced which will track the movement of the pilgrims.