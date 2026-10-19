Jammu And Kashmir Govt Likely To Cancel Land Lease To EMAAR Group For Rs 125 Crore Project Three Years After Foundation Stone
The foundation stone for the project was laid by LG Manoj Sinha construction was to be completed within three years, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 19, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Jammu: Three years after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone for the multipurpose mall and IT park to be built by the UAE based EMAAR Group in Jammu, the project has failed to move on.
With no work beyond the foundation stone, the Jammu and Kashmir government is planning to cancel the lease to the EMAAR group.
An official told ETV Bharat that as per the agreement, the EMAAR group had to start work at the construction within a stipulated time-frame failing which would invite cancellation of the land lease to the group.
“As per the agreement the construction was to be completed within three years of getting the possession of the land. And if the deadline was missed, the government was authorized to impose penalties,” said an official.
“But the EMAAR group didn’t even start the construction and the government is in no mood to extend the lease”.
The official further said that had the group shown some positivity in the construction, the government was bound to extend the lease of land for one more year so that construction would have started and the land would have been completely leased out for the period.
“As per the agreement, the lease of land to EMAAR group was for 40 years but before that construction should have been completed within three years,” he added.
EMAAR group is the leading real estate development company based in the UAE having to its credit the construction of world famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and many other projects.
On March 19, 2023, LG Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone of the multi-purpose tower at Exhibition ground near Press Club Jammu in presence of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.
As per the agreement, the Jammu and Kashmir government leased out around 24 kanals of land to the EMAAR group to construct a G+6 multipurpose tower at the cost of nearly Rs 125 crore.
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