ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu And Kashmir Govt Likely To Cancel Land Lease To EMAAR Group For Rs 125 Crore Project Three Years After Foundation Stone

Jammu: Three years after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone for the multipurpose mall and IT park to be built by the UAE based EMAAR Group in Jammu, the project has failed to move on.

With no work beyond the foundation stone, the Jammu and Kashmir government is planning to cancel the lease to the EMAAR group.

An official told ETV Bharat that as per the agreement, the EMAAR group had to start work at the construction within a stipulated time-frame failing which would invite cancellation of the land lease to the group.

“As per the agreement the construction was to be completed within three years of getting the possession of the land. And if the deadline was missed, the government was authorized to impose penalties,” said an official.

“But the EMAAR group didn’t even start the construction and the government is in no mood to extend the lease”.

The official further said that had the group shown some positivity in the construction, the government was bound to extend the lease of land for one more year so that construction would have started and the land would have been completely leased out for the period.