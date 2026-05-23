ETV Bharat / bharat

'Narco-Terrorists Will Be Driven Out From Jammu Kashmir': LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the narco-terrorists will be driven out of the Union Territory.

Addressing the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir programme in Shopian, LG Sinha said that 894 drug smugglers and peddlers have been jailed and 797 FIRs registered in the past 43 days as the administration stepped up its anti-drug campaign. He said that citizens from all walks of life had united against "narcotics and narco-terrorism."

"With unwavering voices, citizens from all walks of life vowed that narcotics-terrorists will be driven out from every corner of UT," he said.

Sinha described the anti-drug drive as a "growing grassroots movement" that began in Jammu and has now spread across Kashmir. Earlier, the LG had launched the 100-day campaign on April 11 from Jammu to eradicate drug smuggling and its abuse in the UT.

"From every lane and by-lane of UT, voices are rising in unison demanding that not a single drug smuggler be spared. What began 43 days ago in Jammu has now surged into a powerful grassroots movement," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said people across Jammu and Kashmir were now viewing drug abuse as an immediate social threat rather than a distant concern. "It is now firmly etched in the minds of our people that this is not a distant issue but a challenge confronting us at our very doorstep, one we must face head-on with courage and resolve," he said.