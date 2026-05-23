'Narco-Terrorists Will Be Driven Out From Jammu Kashmir': LG Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said citizens from all walks of life have united against narcotics and narco-terrorism.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the narco-terrorists will be driven out of the Union Territory.
Addressing the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir programme in Shopian, LG Sinha said that 894 drug smugglers and peddlers have been jailed and 797 FIRs registered in the past 43 days as the administration stepped up its anti-drug campaign. He said that citizens from all walks of life had united against "narcotics and narco-terrorism."
"With unwavering voices, citizens from all walks of life vowed that narcotics-terrorists will be driven out from every corner of UT," he said.
From every lane and by lane of UT, voices are rising in unison, demanding that not a single drug smuggler be spared. What began 43 days ago in Jammu has now surged into a powerful grassroots movement, echoing across communities with unstoppable force,” the Lieutenant Governor… pic.twitter.com/8nS3HveRC8— Lok Bhavan Jammu & Kashmir (@LokBhavanJandK) May 23, 2026
Sinha described the anti-drug drive as a "growing grassroots movement" that began in Jammu and has now spread across Kashmir. Earlier, the LG had launched the 100-day campaign on April 11 from Jammu to eradicate drug smuggling and its abuse in the UT.
"From every lane and by-lane of UT, voices are rising in unison demanding that not a single drug smuggler be spared. What began 43 days ago in Jammu has now surged into a powerful grassroots movement," he said.
The Lieutenant Governor said people across Jammu and Kashmir were now viewing drug abuse as an immediate social threat rather than a distant concern. "It is now firmly etched in the minds of our people that this is not a distant issue but a challenge confronting us at our very doorstep, one we must face head-on with courage and resolve," he said.
Sinha linked drug trafficking with terrorism and said proceeds from narcotics were being used "to fund violence in the region." "The poison of drugs is diverting our youth from the path of progress," he said, adding that "terror groups use money earned through narcotics to purchase weapons." He warned of strict legal action against anyone found connected to drug networks, including officials and people holding public positions.
"Today, I want to state unequivocally that if an official or anyone in public life is in any way connected to the drug network or lends it support, they will face strict legal consequences. I assure the people that if even the slightest trace of this infection has seeped into our system, it will be mercilessly cut out without hesitation," Sinha said.
Today I want to state unequivocally: whether an official or anyone in public life, if they are in any way connected to the drug network or lend it support, they will face strict legal consequences. I assure the people that if even the slightest trace of this infection has seeped… pic.twitter.com/LfP4wfddEF— Lok Bhavan Jammu & Kashmir (@LokBhavanJandK) May 23, 2026
The Lieutenant Governor said the administration was dismantling the infrastructure built by drug traffickers and narco-terrorists. "Every drug sold in our towns and villages is like a bullet against the people," he said.
According to official figures shared during the event, 59 traffickers have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS) provisions in the last 43 days, while authorities have demolished 81 properties allegedly built using money earned through drug trafficking. Moreover, 101 immovable properties have been attached or seized.
The administration has also attached assets worth crores of rupees and suspended 457 driving licenses, as well as recommended the cancellation of passports of 22 smugglers. Registration cancellation has also been recommended for 606 vehicles allegedly linked to narcotics trafficking.
Officials said large quantities of drugs have been seized during the ongoing crackdown. Around 5,641 medical stores were inspected, while licenses of 268 shops were suspended or cancelled, and FIRs were also filed against six drug stores.
Sinha said over 7,000 women's committees had been formed across Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the anti-drug campaign at the grassroots level. He also announced that the administration was preparing a comprehensive rehabilitation policy for drug addicts. "Our aim is not only to free addicted youth through de-addiction programmes but also to reintegrate them into the mainstream by providing employment," he said.
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