Jammu And Kashmir Govt To Send Official Team To Punjab To End 'Illegal Tax' On Livestock
Mehraj U Din Ganaie, general secretary of Kashmir Mutton Dealers Association, said 4 per cent tax is being charged for their trucks in Punjab.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 11:04 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government is sending a team of senior officials to Punjab to resolve the issues of mutton dealers who are levied illegal tax in Punjab by contractors.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who had written to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann last week to put an end to the unauthorised tax charged on Kashmir-bound livestock trucks, said that he will now dispatch a team of senior officials for the resolution of all issues affecting the transportation of livestock.
“A high-level team of senior officers from the Government of Jammu and Kashmir will shortly visit Punjab to hold discussions with the concerned authorities and work towards an early, practical and mutually agreeable resolution to all issues affecting the transportation of livestock,” Omar told a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir mutton dealers who met him in Srinagar.
An official spokesperson said in a statement that the mutton dealers apprised the chief minister of the difficulties they have been facing in transporting livestock through Punjab, an issue that has impacted the smooth supply of livestock into J&K.
The delegation sought the Chief Minister’s intervention to ensure the unhindered movement of livestock. “The Government of Jammu and Kashmir is fully committed to resolving the issue and safeguarding the interests of traders, livestock transporters and consumers,” Omar said.
Mutton dealers from Jammu and Kashmir said their livestock-laden trucks arriving from Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and other states are charged unauthorised and illegal tax at Madhopur and Shambhu checkpoints in Punjab by private contractors in nexus with the Punjab police.
Under the Punjab Cattle Fairs (Regulation) Act, 1967, the Punjab Government charges a 4% tax on cattle auctioned at cattle fairs, which is collected from the contractors. Kashmiri traders say that these contractors are changing the same 4 per cent levy on their trucks despite there is no law to charge transit tax on their trade and the livestock movement is exempt from the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Mehraj U Din Ganaie, general secretary of Kashmir Mutton Dealers Association, said that this 4 per cent tax is being charged for their trucks in Punjab despite there being no transit tax on the movement of livestock as they are exempted from Goods and Services Tax, too.
The mutton dealers had launched an indefinite strike, which could have led to a mutton shortage in Kashmir when the wedding season was ongoing. However, after Omar took up the issue with the Punjab CM, the Punjab government had assured to resolve the issue.
But dealers said that despite assurances from the Punjab government, a “goonda tax” was imposed on them at Shambhu checkpoint in Patiala district.
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