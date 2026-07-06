ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu And Kashmir Govt To Send Official Team To Punjab To End 'Illegal Tax' On Livestock

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government is sending a team of senior officials to Punjab to resolve the issues of mutton dealers who are levied illegal tax in Punjab by contractors.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who had written to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann last week to put an end to the unauthorised tax charged on Kashmir-bound livestock trucks, said that he will now dispatch a team of senior officials for the resolution of all issues affecting the transportation of livestock.

“A high-level team of senior officers from the Government of Jammu and Kashmir will shortly visit Punjab to hold discussions with the concerned authorities and work towards an early, practical and mutually agreeable resolution to all issues affecting the transportation of livestock,” Omar told a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir mutton dealers who met him in Srinagar.

An official spokesperson said in a statement that the mutton dealers apprised the chief minister of the difficulties they have been facing in transporting livestock through Punjab, an issue that has impacted the smooth supply of livestock into J&K.

The delegation sought the Chief Minister’s intervention to ensure the unhindered movement of livestock. “The Government of Jammu and Kashmir is fully committed to resolving the issue and safeguarding the interests of traders, livestock transporters and consumers,” Omar said.