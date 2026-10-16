ETV Bharat / bharat

JK Govt Appoints Senior Bureaucrat Mandeep Kaur To Conduct Probe In JKAS Woman Officer Abuse Incident

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah sought action against senior IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan over his alleged verbal abuse of a woman officer

Kumar Rajeev Ranjan
A screengrab of the virtual meeting involving IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 16, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered an in-depth inquiry into alleged misconduct by IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan with a female JKAS officer earlier this week.

A government order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said 2004-batch IAS officer and Commissioner-Secretary to the Housing and Urban Development Department Mandeep Kaur has been appointed as the inquiry officer.

She has been asked to submit her report within 15 days from the issuance of the order, it said. Additional Secretary, GAD, Amit Vermani, has been appointed as the presenting officer in the matter, according to the order.

Ranjan, Administrative Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, courted controversy after he allegedly used abusive language against Assistant Director (Employment), Ganderbal, Beenish Wani, over the role of the National Rural Livelihood Mission during a review meeting earlier this week.

Videos of the heated argument between the two officers surfaced on social media, drawing condemnation from the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) fraternity.

Also Read

  1. 'You Are Bloody...': IAS Officer Rajeev Ranjan’s Outburst At Woman KAS Officer In Online Meeting Sparks Row
  2. ‘Not In Keeping With Standards’: Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Seeks Action In IAS Officer Abuse Row

TAGGED:

IAS OFFICER MANDEEP KAUR
KAS OFFICER ABUSE VIDEO
KUMAR RAJEEV RANJAN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.