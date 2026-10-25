ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu And Kashmir Cabinet Expansion On Tuesday; All Eyes On Omar Abdullah Govt's First Reshuffle

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah calls on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. ( PTI )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 1 Min Read

Srinagar: Days after Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha about expanding his council of ministers, the oath taking ceremony of the new council of ministers is scheduled on Tuesday (October 27).

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will administer the oath of office and secrecy to new ministers in the Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday, October 27, at 10:30 AM at Lok Bhavan, Srinagar. Sinha has today extended invitations to the guests and other VIPs.

This will be the first reshuffle and expansion of the council of ministers of the elected government in the union territory after it completed two years in office on October 16. The Omar-led cabinet was sworn in on October 16 in 2024. Until now, Omar's cabinet comprised four ministers besides the chief minister. The UT council of ministers can have a maximum eight ministers and the chief minister, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019.