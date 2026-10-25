ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu And Kashmir Cabinet Expansion On Tuesday; All Eyes On Omar Abdullah Govt's First Reshuffle

This will be the first cabinet reshuffle in the Omar Abdullah-led elected government which took oath over two years ago.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah calls on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah calls on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (PTI)
author img

By Mir Farhat Maqbool

Published : October 25, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar: Days after Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha about expanding his council of ministers, the oath taking ceremony of the new council of ministers is scheduled on Tuesday (October 27).

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will administer the oath of office and secrecy to new ministers in the Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday, October 27, at 10:30 AM at Lok Bhavan, Srinagar. Sinha has today extended invitations to the guests and other VIPs.

This will be the first reshuffle and expansion of the council of ministers of the elected government in the union territory after it completed two years in office on October 16. The Omar-led cabinet was sworn in on October 16 in 2024.

Until now, Omar's cabinet comprised four ministers besides the chief minister. The UT council of ministers can have a maximum eight ministers and the chief minister, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019.

The reshuffle is expected to include some new senior legislators and the dropping of two ministers from the present council.

Omar said that the list has been finalized between him and his father Farooq Abdullah, who is the president of ruling National Conference. He has urged his legislators not to pester him with messages and calls for inclusion into the new council.

Read More:

  1. Omar Abdullah To Revamp J&K Cabinet Next Week; 2 Ministers Likely To Be Dropped
  2. BJP Calls Farooq Abdullah's Remarks On Pakistan Anti-National, Seeks Legal Action

TAGGED:

KASHMIR
OMAR ABDULLAH
JAMMU KASHMIR CABINET EXPANSION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.