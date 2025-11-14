Jammu Kashmir Bypoll Results: BJP's Devyani Rana Takes A Significant Lead In Nagrota
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
November 14, 2025
Jammu: As the counting of ballots for the Nagrota bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir began on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Devyani Rana has taken an early lead by 10592 votes. As per Election Commission figures, Devyani has secured 16869 votes so far, placing her ahead of Harshdev Singh of the Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (India), with 6277 votes and the National Conference’s (NC) Shamim Begum, who has garnered 2865 votes.
The voting for the Budgam and Nagrota bypolls concluded on Tuesday. Now, all eyes are on the outcome today. The bypolls will decide two new MLAs for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.
All the electronic voting machines for the Nagrota Assembly constituency were stored in a secure room at the Government Polytechnic College, Jammu, where security had been enhanced, and CCTV cameras had been installed throughout the premises to ensure that no unauthorised personnel were allowed near the area.
Preparations for the counting of votes have already begun, with candidates from different political parties finalising the counting agents who will enter the counting centres on the day the ballots are counted.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, National Conference (NC) candidate for Nagrota, Shamim Begum, had said she was happy with the way voting was held. “I believe that people have voted in huge numbers, which will surely help our cause. We are confident of our victory as we have got votes from every part of the constituency,” she said.
On the other hand, the BJP is also confident of victory and believes that the people of Nagrota have reposed faith in Devyani Rana, as they did last year when they voted for her father, Devender Singh Rana.
“We are hopeful that Nagrota has given a huge mandate to the BJP, and Devyani Rana will emerge victorious. It is only a matter of time before she becomes the MLA from the Nagrota constituency,” said Pankaj Sharma, a BJP leader from the Jindrah area of Nagrota constituency. “Other candidates are far behind the BJP, and we are waiting to see whether the victory margin will be greater than that of the 2024 win or less,” he added.
There are a total of 10 candidates in the fray, but the contest was mainly between the BJP, the NC, and the National Panthers Party. The seat fell vacant after the death of Devender Rana on October 31 last year.