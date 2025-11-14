ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir Bypoll Results: BJP's Devyani Rana Takes A Significant Lead In Nagrota

Jammu: As the counting of ballots for the Nagrota bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir began on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Devyani Rana has taken an early lead by 10592 votes. As per Election Commission figures, Devyani has secured 16869 votes so far, placing her ahead of Harshdev Singh of the Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (India), with 6277 votes and the National Conference’s (NC) Shamim Begum, who has garnered 2865 votes.

The voting for the Budgam and Nagrota bypolls concluded on Tuesday. Now, all eyes are on the outcome today. The bypolls will decide two new MLAs for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

All the electronic voting machines for the Nagrota Assembly constituency were stored in a secure room at the Government Polytechnic College, Jammu, where security had been enhanced, and CCTV cameras had been installed throughout the premises to ensure that no unauthorised personnel were allowed near the area.

Preparations for the counting of votes have already begun, with candidates from different political parties finalising the counting agents who will enter the counting centres on the day the ballots are counted.