Jammu Kashmir Budget 2026: CM Omar Abdullah Promises Active Dialogue With Centre On Finances

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that his government would actively engage with the central government to resolve fiscal issues in the Union Territory. He also promised building business-friendly ecosystem that invites innovation and investment, turning Jammu and Kashmir into a hub of enterprise and ideas.

The UT's budget for the financial year 2026-27 is being presented by Abdullah in the Legislative Assembly today. This is his second budget as the CM, following his first presentation in March 2025. It was highly anticipated, with various groups expecting important announcements and measures.

According to the business list issued by the Assembly Secretariat, Abdullah, who also holds the portfolio of the Finance Department, will table the annual financial statement of allocation for 2026-27 in the House after the Question Hour. He will also present the supplementary statement of expenditure for the financial year 2025-26.

Earlier, on March 7, 2025, the chief minister had presented the first budget of Rs 1.12 lakh crore for the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in which several welfare measures were announced for the poorest sections. These measures also included the facility of free travel for women in government buses.