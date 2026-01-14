ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Opens Fire On Pakistan Drones Along LoC In Rajouri

Jammu: Indian Army troops opened fire to take down multiple suspected Pakistani drones that entered Indian territory from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, army officials said in Jammu.

However, the drones briefly hovered in the Manjakote sector before returning to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), officials said.

The fresh drone sightings came as Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said that the Indian Army on Tuesday strongly raised with Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) about sightings of Pakistani drones along the border areas in the Jammu Sector in the last three days.

Defence sources said that the Indian Army implemented counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) measures after drones were spotted along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. Around 7 pm, troops fired upon a few Pakistani drones when they entered Indian territory over Dunga Gala in the Chingus area of Rajouri. The drones subsequently vanished and are believed to have retreated to the other side, officials said.

Officials noted that army personnel detected the movement of two drone-like objects over the forward Dheri Dhara village around 7.35 pm and fired several live rounds to target them.