ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu & Kashmir Anti-Graft Body Books KAS Officer For Disproportionate Assets

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against an administrative officer from Poonch for owning disproportionate property beyond his earnings.

The ACB said the officer has been identified as Zafar Iqbal, a resident of Poonch, who is the Chief Accounts Officer, currently residing at Bathindi in Jammu district.

He was recently transferred to the office Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, J&K, Srinagar, but was yet to join the new office of posting. An ACB spokesperson said in a statement that the case against the officer was registered following a secret verification conducted by the ACB into allegations that the accused public servant had accumulated huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.