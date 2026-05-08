Jammu & Kashmir Anti-Graft Body Books KAS Officer For Disproportionate Assets
Zafar Iqbal was recently transferred to the office Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, J&K, Srinagar, but was yet to join the new office of posting.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 12:30 AM IST|
Updated : May 8, 2026 at 12:36 AM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against an administrative officer from Poonch for owning disproportionate property beyond his earnings.
The ACB said the officer has been identified as Zafar Iqbal, a resident of Poonch, who is the Chief Accounts Officer, currently residing at Bathindi in Jammu district.
He was recently transferred to the office Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, J&K, Srinagar, but was yet to join the new office of posting. An ACB spokesperson said in a statement that the case against the officer was registered following a secret verification conducted by the ACB into allegations that the accused public servant had accumulated huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
The spokesperson said in a statement that verification revealed that while serving at different postings, the accused allegedly abused his official position and acquired assets worth crores of rupees in his own name as well as in the names of his family members and relatives.
"On the basis of the verification, a prima facie case of criminal misconduct was established against the accused, who was then serving as Treasury Officer, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and is presently posted as Chief Accounts Officer in the office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Srinagar," he said.
Accordingly, FIR No. 06/2026 was registered at Police Station ACB Central, Jammu, under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and an investigation was taken up.