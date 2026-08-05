ETV Bharat / bharat

J-K, Ladakh Witnessed Wide-Ranging Transformation Since Article 370 Abrogation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the bridge deck holding the national flag in his hands after inaugurating the Chenab Rail Bridge in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, June 6, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the lives of people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have witnessed wide-ranging transformation, with expansion of infrastructure and growth in opportunities in education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and sports sectors.

On the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Modi said the Centre remains committed to the development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and to ensuring that every citizen has the opportunity to “dream big, achieve and contribute” to the making of a Viksit Bharat.

He said infrastructure in the two Union Territories has expanded, while opportunities in areas such as education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and sports have grown.

Be it women or marginalised communities, those who were denied their basic constitutional rights for decades have been empowered thanks to the full application of the Constitution of India, Modi added.