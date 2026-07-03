'Pilgrims Must Travel On Assigned Amarnath Yatra Dates': J&K Administration Issues Advsiory As First Batch Leaves Base Camps
In an advisory, it said that as directed by the SC, the maximum number of pilgrims permitted daily on the pilgrimage route has been fixed.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 7:37 AM IST
Srinagar: The administration in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday said no pilgrim would be permitted to undertake the Amarnath Yatra to the holy cave shrine before the registered date, and appealed to people to wait for their turn and travel only on the date assigned to them.
The annual Amarnath Yatra began as the first batches of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas that houses a naturally formed ice lingam, officials said.
In an advisory, it said that as directed by the Supreme Court, the maximum number of pilgrims permitted daily on the pilgrimage route has been fixed.
VIDEO | Amarnath Yatra 2026: First batch of pilgrims begins yatra from Baltal route amid rain and devotional chants.#AmarnathYatra2026 #Balta— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/wCXLWe2KHc
"Compliance with this daily ceiling limit is mandatory for the safety of pilgrims and for the smooth conduct of the Yatra," it said. For pilgrims’ convenience, advance registration was made available well before the start of the Yatra through bank branches across the country and online channels. Most pilgrims have already taken advantage of this facility and completed their registrations in advance, it said.
Therefore, Tatkal (on-the-spot) registration slots are extremely limited. All pilgrims are requested to reach Jammu and Kashmir only after completing their advance registration, it added. The advisory said it is not possible to accommodate thousands of pilgrims arriving in Jammu and Kashmir without registration under the Tatkal facility.
"Such pilgrims are requested to wait for their turn and travel only on the date assigned by the administration," it said. The advisory stated that it has been observed that many registered pilgrims are arriving in Jammu and Kashmir before their registered travel date.
"No pilgrim will be permitted to travel before their registered date. Please travel only on your registered date. Pilgrims who have arrived in Jammu and Kashmir without registration are again requested to wait for their turn," it added.
Assuring that every pilgrim will get an opportunity to undertake the Yatra, it stressed that this would be possible only according to the prescribed procedure and available capacity. "You are requested to maintain order and cooperate with the administration to ensure everyone’s safety," the advisory read.
The yatra started early in the morning from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route and the 14-km Baltal route -- even as it rained intermittently, the officials said.
The batches of pilgrims, including men, women and sadhus, left from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, and Baltal base camp in Sonamarg area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, at the first light of the day, they said. The chants of ‘bum bum bole’ filled the air as the batches were flagged off by the respective deputy commissioners and SSPs from the base camps, they added.
On Thursday, the first batch of over 4,809 pilgrims was flagged off from the yatra base camp in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The pilgrims reached the Kashmir Valley in the afternoon and received a rousing welcome from the administration and locals.
They will pay obeisance at the cave shrine, which houses the naturally formed ice lingam formation. Stringent security arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the yatra. Thousands of security personnel from the police, Central Reserve Police Force, and other paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure security. Aerial surveillance will also be carried out. The 57-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 28. (With PTI Inputs)
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