ETV Bharat / bharat

'Pilgrims Must Travel On Assigned Amarnath Yatra Dates': J&K Administration Issues Advsiory As First Batch Leaves Base Camps

First batch of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra arrive at Baltal base camp, in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, July 2, 2026. ( PTI )

Srinagar: The administration in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday said no pilgrim would be permitted to undertake the Amarnath Yatra to the holy cave shrine before the registered date, and appealed to people to wait for their turn and travel only on the date assigned to them.

The annual Amarnath Yatra began as the first batches of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas that houses a naturally formed ice lingam, officials said.

In an advisory, it said that as directed by the Supreme Court, the maximum number of pilgrims permitted daily on the pilgrimage route has been fixed.

"Compliance with this daily ceiling limit is mandatory for the safety of pilgrims and for the smooth conduct of the Yatra," it said. For pilgrims’ convenience, advance registration was made available well before the start of the Yatra through bank branches across the country and online channels. Most pilgrims have already taken advantage of this facility and completed their registrations in advance, it said.

Therefore, Tatkal (on-the-spot) registration slots are extremely limited. All pilgrims are requested to reach Jammu and Kashmir only after completing their advance registration, it added. The advisory said it is not possible to accommodate thousands of pilgrims arriving in Jammu and Kashmir without registration under the Tatkal facility.

"Such pilgrims are requested to wait for their turn and travel only on the date assigned by the administration," it said. The advisory stated that it has been observed that many registered pilgrims are arriving in Jammu and Kashmir before their registered travel date.