ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu And Kashmir Achieves Near-Perfect Score In National Adult Literacy Test; Education Minister Declares UT As 'Fully Literate'

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has secured a near absolute literacy rate during a foundational literacy and numeracy assessment test for adults by the Union Education Ministry with Education Minister Sakina Itoo declaring the union territory as “fully literate”.

The adult literacy test for people aged 15 and above was held under the Union Education Ministry's ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram(NBSK) programme aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 with the results declared recently. As per official data, a total of 1,80,317 took the test out of whom l,78,680 were declared pass with a pass percentage of 9 9.09 percent.

J&K Education Minister Sakina Itoo termed the development a “historic milestone” and a “moment of immense pride for every citizen of J&K”.

“With deep honour, I declare that Jammu & Kashmir has achieved the noble distinction of becoming a Fully Literate Union Territory, recording an outstanding literacy rate of 98.43% under the ULLAS –NBSK. Jammu & Kashmir is now fully literate. Let us celebrate this with pride...” she wrote in a post on X.