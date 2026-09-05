Jammu And Kashmir Achieves Near-Perfect Score In National Adult Literacy Test; Education Minister Declares UT As 'Fully Literate'
J&K Education Minister has declared the UT as fully literate following results of the adult literacy test declared recently, reports Parvez ud Din.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has secured a near absolute literacy rate during a foundational literacy and numeracy assessment test for adults by the Union Education Ministry with Education Minister Sakina Itoo declaring the union territory as “fully literate”.
The adult literacy test for people aged 15 and above was held under the Union Education Ministry's ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram(NBSK) programme aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 with the results declared recently. As per official data, a total of 1,80,317 took the test out of whom l,78,680 were declared pass with a pass percentage of 9 9.09 percent.
J&K Education Minister Sakina Itoo termed the development a “historic milestone” and a “moment of immense pride for every citizen of J&K”.
“With deep honour, I declare that Jammu & Kashmir has achieved the noble distinction of becoming a Fully Literate Union Territory, recording an outstanding literacy rate of 98.43% under the ULLAS –NBSK. Jammu & Kashmir is now fully literate. Let us celebrate this with pride...” she wrote in a post on X.
My beloved people of Jammu & Kashmir,— Sakina Itoo (@sakinaitoo) September 4, 2026
Today, we celebrate a historic milestone. A moment of immense pride for every citizen of J&K.
With deep honour, I declare that Jammu & Kashmir has achieved the noble distinction of becoming a Fully Literate Union Territory, recording an…
Applauding teachers, officers, volunteers, and learners on the test results, Itoo said that the achievement belongs to every teacher who taught, every volunteer who served, every officer who guided, and above all, every learner who chose to learn.
“On this historic occasion, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Chief Minister Jb. Omar Abdullah for his visionary leadership, constant guidance, and unwavering commitment towards strengthening education and empowering the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” she said.
However, she stressed that this achievement should not be seen as the end of the educational journey, but rather the beginning of a new chapter.
Talking to ETV Bharat over the test results, an official in the J&K Education Department said that a literacy rate above 95 percent is considered absolute given that children account for 5 percent of the population in the UT. He said that the adult literacy assessment under ULLAS-NBSK began in the UT in 2022 and is still ongoing to accommodate adults not covered yet.
About ULLAS-NBSK
ULLAS, which stands for Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society, is a well-known name associated with the Centre’s adult literacy programme aimed at improving literacy and continuing education among people aged 15 years and above.
Read More: