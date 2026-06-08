ETV Bharat / bharat

Big Boost To Gujarat Farmers As Gir's Kesar Mangoes Gets GI Tag

The Gir Kesar mangoes are renowned for its distinctive taste, sweetness and colour. ( ETV Bharat )

Junagadh: The Centre has awarded a Geographical Indication (GI) tag to the renowned Gir Kesar mango, grown mostly in the foothills of Girnar in Gujarat, highlighting the fruit's distinctive characteristics and quality.

The GI tag for 'Gir Kesar' has been awarded to Parsotambhai Sidpara and his son Kishan Sidpara, both progressive farmers from Jamka Gir in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district. The Gir Kesar mangoes are renowned for their distinctive taste, sweetness and colour.

The Centre awarded the GI tags (specifically numbers 185/1 and 185/2) to the two farmers, taking into account relevant policies, regulations and the fruit's specific attributes—such as quality, aroma and colour.

A GI tag serves as a unique identifier for a fruit, signifying excellence in taste, aroma, quality, and pulp characteristics. To secure an official GI tag, a farmer must provide detailed information, including land survey numbers, water levels, the number of trees, and the specific varieties being cultivated.

A grower submits an application containing these details to the Centre's Department of Agriculture. Subsequently, senior government officials evaluate the application—assessing the fruit's unique qualities and adherence to legal standards—before granting the GI tag. Simply put, a GI tag assures the consumer of the product's high quality before purchase, thereby bolstering consumer confidence.

According to experts, to produce high-quality fruit from any tree, the cultivation method is fundamental and crucial. Ensuring a fruit is exceptional and of high quality requires special care from the flowering stage through to harvest. Subsequently, the fruit undergoes testing to determine its suitability and quality before being awarded the GI Tag.

These crops are grown using natural methods and organic fertilisers. Cultivation involves specific practices—such as developing distinct growing techniques and using systems like "bagging" to protect the mangoes from diseases, pests and fungi. Naturally grown mangoes are unique in terms of quality, flavour and colour. Therefore, timely watering, fertilisation, and pruning are considered essential for their production, sources said.

Mango tree care involves the regular application of herbal leaf decoctions, organic manure, solid organic fertilisers, and anaerobic/aerobic liquid inputs, all of which meet the bacterial and nutritional needs of the soil and the crop.