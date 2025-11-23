ETV Bharat / bharat

'Govt Working Relentlessly To Ensure Muslims Never Raise Their Heads': Jamiat President Madani

New Delhi: Expressing concerns over the challenges faced by Muslims, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani on Saturday accused the government of "ensuring that they never raise their heads."

Madani also highlighted what he described as discrimination against Muslims in India, pointing to issues such as the jailing of individuals like Azam Khan and the situation at Al-Falah University. He contrasted the situation in India with the election of Muslim mayors in cities like New York (Zohran Mamdani) and London (Sadiq Khan), to counter the notion that Muslims globally have become "helpless, finished, and barren".

"The world thinks that Muslims have become helpless, finished, and barren. I don't believe so. Today, a Muslim Mamdani can become mayor of New York, a Khan can become mayor of London, whereas in India, no one can even become a university vice-chancellor. And even if someone does, they will be sent to jail, as Azam Khan was. Look at what is happening today in Al-Falah (University)," he said.

He claimed that "no Muslim can become a university vice-chancellor" and "if they become, they will be sent to jail", while referring to government actions against Al Falah University, following the involvement of their doctors in the Delhi terror attack.