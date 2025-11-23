'Govt Working Relentlessly To Ensure Muslims Never Raise Their Heads': Jamiat President Madani
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Arshad Madani claimed that "no Muslim can become a university vice-chancellor" and if they do, they will be sent to jail."
By ANI
Published : November 23, 2025 at 9:34 AM IST
New Delhi: Expressing concerns over the challenges faced by Muslims, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani on Saturday accused the government of "ensuring that they never raise their heads."
Madani also highlighted what he described as discrimination against Muslims in India, pointing to issues such as the jailing of individuals like Azam Khan and the situation at Al-Falah University. He contrasted the situation in India with the election of Muslim mayors in cities like New York (Zohran Mamdani) and London (Sadiq Khan), to counter the notion that Muslims globally have become "helpless, finished, and barren".
"The world thinks that Muslims have become helpless, finished, and barren. I don't believe so. Today, a Muslim Mamdani can become mayor of New York, a Khan can become mayor of London, whereas in India, no one can even become a university vice-chancellor. And even if someone does, they will be sent to jail, as Azam Khan was. Look at what is happening today in Al-Falah (University)," he said.
He claimed that "no Muslim can become a university vice-chancellor" and "if they become, they will be sent to jail", while referring to government actions against Al Falah University, following the involvement of their doctors in the Delhi terror attack.
Additionally, Arshad Madani accused the government of "ensuring that they (Muslims) never raise their heads." Madani referred to Al Falah Group Chairman, Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, who has been remanded to 13 days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, till December 1, for committing the offence of money laundering linked to large-scale fraud, forged accreditation claims, and diversion of funds from the Al-Falah University ecosystem.
According to investigative agencies, the four primary accused involved in the car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station, in which 15 people were killed, were the doctors of the Al Falah University, including Dr Umar Nabi, who committed the attack.
Also Read: