Jamiat President Maulana Mahmood Madani Writes To Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over Mob Lynching Cases
Madani counting incidents of brutality against Muslims in Bihar while demanding justice to the victims.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
Patna: President of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, the largest socio-religious Muslim organisation, Maulana Mahmood Madani has written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressing concern over the incidents of mob lynching in the state.Madani has demanded that the state government ensure action against the culprits.
In his letter to Kumar, Madani stated that the holy land of Mahatma Buddha has always been known for compassion, non-violence, and social harmony. However, recent incidents have seriously damaged this glorious tradition, he said.
He stated that the “mentality that spreads hatred has found free rein in society”. “This includes anti-social elements as well as some public representatives,” he said. He also raised questions about the silence of the administration.
Madani mentioned five major incidents in the letter, including the kidnapping, gang rape, and murder of a widow laborer in Madhepura. Madani described this as a heartbreaking incident where the sole guardian of six orphaned children was murdered.
Counting other incidents of brutality against Muslims, Madani said that one Mohammad Athar Hussain, a textile merchant from Nawada was also murder. Likewise, Ahmed Azad was tied to an electric pole and publicly beaten on suspicion of possessing meat in Mathiya village, Gopalganj, he said. Madani said that Mohammad Murshid Alam was kidnapped and physically tortured in Chakdaha Basti, Madhubani, after being accused of being a Bangladeshi.
“Mohammad Qayyum was brutally murdered in Jhanjharpur following a minor dispute,” Madani stated in the letter adding these incidents raise questions about the law and order situation in Bihar.
He appealed to the Chief Minister to take fair and transparent action against the culprits involved in all cases and has also demanded strict disciplinary action against negligent police officers.
On Maulana Madani's letter, JD(U) spokesperson Hemraj Ram said that Nitish Kumar's rule of law prevails in Bihar. “Anyone who commits a crime will not be able to escape. Even those who plan crimes will not succeed. The people of Bihar are at peace”.
"Peace, harmony, and brotherhood prevail in Bihar. Everyone has the right to express their views and make their demands, but the law prevails in Bihar; no one will be able to escape the law. If anyone misbehaves or tries to break the law, strict action will be taken against them." Anyone attempting to disrupt the social harmony of Bihar will not be able to escape the eyes of the law,” Hemraj said.
Regarding Maulana Madani's letter, AIMIM State President and MLA Akhtarul Iman said that Maulana Mahmood Madani is a prominent leader of a national organization, and his concerns are justified. The administration needs to take the matter seriously, he said.
Read More: