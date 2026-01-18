ETV Bharat / bharat

Jamiat President Maulana Mahmood Madani Writes To Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over Mob Lynching Cases

Patna: President of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, the largest socio-religious Muslim organisation, Maulana Mahmood Madani has written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressing concern over the incidents of mob lynching in the state.Madani has demanded that the state government ensure action against the culprits.

In his letter to Kumar, Madani stated that the holy land of Mahatma Buddha has always been known for compassion, non-violence, and social harmony. However, recent incidents have seriously damaged this glorious tradition, he said.

He stated that the “mentality that spreads hatred has found free rein in society”. “This includes anti-social elements as well as some public representatives,” he said. He also raised questions about the silence of the administration.

Madani mentioned five major incidents in the letter, including the kidnapping, gang rape, and murder of a widow laborer in Madhepura. Madani described this as a heartbreaking incident where the sole guardian of six orphaned children was murdered.

Counting other incidents of brutality against Muslims, Madani said that one Mohammad Athar Hussain, a textile merchant from Nawada was also murder. Likewise, Ahmed Azad was tied to an electric pole and publicly beaten on suspicion of possessing meat in Mathiya village, Gopalganj, he said. Madani said that Mohammad Murshid Alam was kidnapped and physically tortured in Chakdaha Basti, Madhubani, after being accused of being a Bangladeshi.