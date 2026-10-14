Jamia University Students Demand Student Union Elections, Continue Hunger And Sleep-In Strikes
Protesters believe a university-wide body could address shared concerns more effectively than representatives limited to individual classrooms.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Students at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) have launched an indefinite hunger and sleep-in strike, demanding the restoration of a democratically elected student union.
The agitation intensified in October 2026, with students drawing inspiration from neighbouring Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), where the administration recently agreed to restore student union elections following a 19-day student-led hunger strike.
Jamia has not had an elected student union since 2006, when the administration suspended it amid concerns over campus discipline, politicisation and clashes, according to the information provided.
Students now demand the right to elect their own representatives and want the university to announce a clear timeline for elections.
Students Seek Stronger Representation
The protesters argue that class representatives cannot adequately address issues affecting the entire university community. They want an elected student union that can collectively raise students' academic and administrative concerns before the university authorities.
Student leaders Jasim Ali Khan and Ebin Basil are among those associated with the agitation. Protesters have also taken to social media and organised campus sit-ins to draw attention to their demands.
While some students are on an indefinite hunger strike, others are participating in a sleep-in protest. They have said the agitation will continue until the administration announces an official election date.
The Jamia protesters maintain that their movement is not limited to any individual or student organisation. They describe it as a collective demand for democratic representation and students' right to choose their representatives.
The students want the Jamia administration to start the election process and provide a clear schedule, not just assurances. The university's response will determine whether the ongoing agitation leads to a concrete commitment to restoring the student union.
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