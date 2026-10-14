ETV Bharat / bharat

Jamia University Students Demand Student Union Elections, Continue Hunger And Sleep-In Strikes

Students protest at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, demanding student union elections and a definite timeline from the administration. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Students at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) have launched an indefinite hunger and sleep-in strike, demanding the restoration of a democratically elected student union.

The agitation intensified in October 2026, with students drawing inspiration from neighbouring Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), where the administration recently agreed to restore student union elections following a 19-day student-led hunger strike.

Jamia has not had an elected student union since 2006, when the administration suspended it amid concerns over campus discipline, politicisation and clashes, according to the information provided. Students now demand the right to elect their own representatives and want the university to announce a clear timeline for elections. Students Seek Stronger Representation The protesters argue that class representatives cannot adequately address issues affecting the entire university community. They want an elected student union that can collectively raise students' academic and administrative concerns before the university authorities.