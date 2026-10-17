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Jamia Students Enter Campus Amid Protest Over Students' Union Restoration; Admin Cites Disruption

Representational Image ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Students protesting for the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia students' union entered the university campus on Saturday despite police detentions and warnings from the administration, student groups claimed.

The development came after students on a hunger strike for the past five days were removed from the campus around 5 am, following which the university administration sealed the campus and closed its gates, according to the All India Students' Association (AISA).

Students began gathering at Gate 7 around 3 pm, demanding that the campus be reopened. Despite police detentions, a section of the protesters entered the campus and continued their sit-in, AISA said in a statement. AISA Jamia secretary Saurabh questioned the administration's decision to close the campus, alleging that it had refused to engage in dialogue with students and resorted to force to suppress their protest. "The university is made up of its students. Then on what authority has the administration shut down the campus?" he said, describing the move as "illegal" and "anti-democratic". AISA demanded that the campus be reopened and students be allowed access to essential facilities, including the library and canteens. The organisation reiterated its support for the restoration of the students' union and called for a democratic, student-led campus.